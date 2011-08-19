Infographic Of The Day: Are You Adventurous In Bed?

Every sex study that comes out seems to fall into two camps. One is stuffed with cheesy, “relatable” graphics that end up talking down to young adults. The other packs too much irrelevant information into a dry, overly serious format. Either way, you walk away, well, unsatisfied. The new Sexperience 1000 , a survey of 1,000 sexually active Brits, avoids all the cliches, with timely content packaged in a vibrant interactive experience that invites plenty of exploration. Ahem.

The interactive site is part of the Sexperience project mounted by Channel 4, the U.K.’s public service television station. Sexperience hopes to highlight true stories about everything from masturbation to contraception to help people understand what’s right for them. While the Sexperience site includes content like message boards and videos (which can’t be seen in the U.S.), the Sexperience 1000 is, in a way, the most helpful piece of information because it allows a user to slice and dice the experiences of the respondents and learn that there’s no such thing as normal.

The brilliance in the Sexperience 1000 interface is that instead of transforming the data into impersonal blocks of data, each person who answered the questions is turned into an anthropomorphized symbol that appears to almost walk into formation around their answers.

To the top is a menu that organizes the answers to questions ranging from “How many different sexual partners have you had?” to “Have you ever cheated on a partner?”

To the right hand side is a menu that allows users to filter the results by sex, age, education, even the kind of car they drive.