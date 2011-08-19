Google+ Fatigue, German Court Says Facebook Like Illegal, U.K. Govt. Meets Social Nets Over Riots, Google Vs. iPhone

Google+ Fatigue. Google’s latest attempt at social, Google+, is posting some huge numbers–the network has grown to 30 million users at last count. But according to data out today by Bime Analytics, reports Gigaom, an astounding 83% of Google+ users are currently inactive, meaning they’re registered for the site but not actually using it. To be fair, inactivity is an issue many other social networks face, especially Twitter. But for such a young service at Google+, such disinterest so soon is anything but a good sign–it’s a trend we higlighted last month called “Circles fatigue.”

German Court Declares Facebook’s Like Button Is Illegal. A court in Germany just decided that Facebook’s “Like” button violates the nation’s locked-down privacy laws. The issue is that the sequence of “likes” lets Facebook illegally draw together a profile of its users, and even of its non-users. The judge demanded websites in Schleswig-Holstein ditch Like buttons from their pages by the end of September or face a fine that maxes out at €50,000. –KE

–Updated 12:50 p.m. EST

U.K. Government Summons Social Networks For Riot Talks. Next Thursday the Home Office will hold a meeting with the top social networks to discuss the recent nationwide riots. Only Facebook is known to have confirmed its attendance, though RIM has indicated it would go. On the agenda is how the social networks acted during the London riots. Future censorship has been mooted. –KE

Google’s Nexus Prime To Go Head-to-Head With iPhone. Google’s next phone in its exclusive own-brand Android line, the Nexus Prime, is now set for an October release window–pitching it perfectly against the assumed arrival date of the iPhone 5. The phone has a 4.5-inch AMOLED screen in 720p HDTV resolution, setting a very high bar for Apple to rival, and will be the first to sport Android 4.0 “Ice Cream Sandwich”. –KE

RIM Planning Music Streaming. BlackBerry maker RIM is reportedly planning its very own music streaming service, aimed at its smartphones and fledgling tablet devices. It’s poised to sign two big music labels, having already secured one of the big four–a faster move through this process than Apple or new media darling Spotify managed. –KE