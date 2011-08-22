How Social Media Has Created False Hope For Future Entrepreneurs

There has been a lot of hype around social networks in the past few years. LinkedIn hit the NYSE in May at an IPO of $45 per share, and its price more than doubled in a single day. It’s hard to listen to the radio or watch TV without hearing the words “follow us on Twitter.” Despite the mainstream proliferation of social media, though, few have been able to successfully monetize the medium. The promise of entrepreneurship brought on by the social media revolution is starting to dwindle because of the noise and new leverage created by the internet. I hate to say it, but you probably won’t build the next Facebook!

Those who have developed a strong web presence over the past years are thriving and new entrants are quickly finding that making millions blogging and social networking is a pipe dream. It’s hard to outrank competitors in search engines that already have a brand name, thousands of websites linking back to theirs, and a loyal following. With over 89 percent of bloggers posting multiple times per day, over 140 million tweets per day on Twitter, and over 30 billion pieces of content shared on Facebook each month, it’s difficult to build a successful brand using social media.

I began working as EMC’s first social media specialist in 2007. I noticed that there was less noise and more opportunity to position EMC as a leader in the space. If I were to put in the same energy and creativity now, it would take much longer to have the same impact that I had back then. Everyone and their mother is trying to be a social media rockstar, guru, and expert, and we are swimming in a sea of content that has been replicated and reused. The main benefit I had at EMC was that it was a brand name that I could leverage to get more followers and attention, faster. Small businesses, and new entrepreneurs, don’t have this luxury today.

Many small businesses, created by young aspiring entrepreneurs, aren’t taking off because of the lack of resources, mentorship, and funds available. Most young professionals are not born entrepreneurs, and are trying to start businesses because they think it’s “cool.” If they can’t get a full-time job, they see it as an alternative. I know because I’m friends with many of them. With an unemployment rate of over nine percent, the economy has forced us to wake up and alter our career paths to seek refuge within companies instead of taking a leap of faith. That’s not to say that you can’t build a business on nights and weekends while you have a full-time job, but the problem and reality is that small businesses typically don’t survive after the first year or two and most people aren’t cut out for the entrepreneurial lifestyle.

Who’s monetizing social media?

I blame part of the social media money craze on AOL. In 2005, AOL purchased Weblogs Inc., a blogging company composed of 85 different blogging sites, for $25 million. In 2010, AOL bought the tech blog giant TechCrunch for $30 million, and then a few months later purchased The Huffington Post for a whopping $315 million. What a lot of people need to consider is that these blogs have considerable traffic. Compete.com reports that The Huffington Post receives 21 million unique visitors per month, for instance. Most blogs are fortunate enough to get a few hundred views after several months in existence, and advertisers aren’t going to compensate bloggers that don’t have a large audience.