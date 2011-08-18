BART Toed A Blurry Legal Line In Blocking Cell Service To Thwart A Demonstration

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

In a prepared statement, BART officials asserted that “A civil disturbance during commute times at busy downtown San Francisco stations could lead to platform overcrowding and unsafe conditions for BART customers, employees, and demonstrators. BART temporarily interrupted service at select BART stations as one of many tactics to ensure the safety of everyone on the platform.” BART also noted that mobile phone service was not impacted outside of stations or tracks. But the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF)’s Rebecca Jeschke tells Fast Company that, “It’s a First Amendment problem when a government agency takes it upon itself to prevent people from being able to speak. This was a broad prior restraint on the communications of BART riders. It didn’t just affect demonstrators–it affected everyone.” An investigative project conducted by the EFF’s Austin, Texas, chapter discovered that BART’s Board of Directors held a closed-door session on a possible mobile phone shutdown several days before it happened. But whether the decision was legal is yet undetermined. Mobile phones are a young technology, smartphones are even younger and the corpus of legal precedents to figure out what is happening here simply doesn’t exist. In Egypt or Syria, autocratic rulers are able to disrupt communications infrastructure at will without legal interference. But in countries such as the United States, which practice a robustly enforced system of checks and balances, the situation is different.

advertisement

John Villasenor, a non-resident fellow at the Brookings Institution and an electrical engineering professor at UCLA, tells Fast Company that determining the legality of BART’s decision is extremely difficult. In his words, “I’m not aware of any previous instance where this has occurred [in the United States], but the technologies that even make this issue possible have just emerged in recent years. We’re witnessing a historic and fundamental shift in how people can communicate. For the first time ever, it has become easy for anyone to instantaneously and simultaneously communicate with large, specifically selected subgroups of people within an even larger crowd. This is changing the dynamics of crowds, including in both peaceful and non-peaceful demonstrations, in profound ways that we’re only just beginning to understand.” Opinions have been split on the issue. Right-leaning legal pundit Eugene Volokh claims BART was in the clear because service disruptions only occurred on their own property, while the often left-leaning ACLU and the EFF (along with San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee) have publicly questioned the legality of BART’s decision. Another expert on telecommunications law, Jerry Kang of the UCLA Law School, seconded the fact that BART’s decision took the transit provider into a legal gray area. According to Kang, “It is illegal for persons to ‘willfully or maliciously interfere with or cause interference to any radio communications.’ […] But there is a difference between affirmatively jamming a signal sent by a carrier and deciding not to provide, repeat, or boost that carrier’s signal. Mobile providers have been granted licenses to use spectrum frequencies by the FCC. In addition to the spectrum, they need to put up antennas. Usually, they contract with private parties to site these antennas. Due to basic physics, the above-ground signals don’t penetrate underground. Therefore, the mobile providers must have created some agreement with BART to site some antennas (repeaters) underground.” Kang notes that BART’s agreements and contracts with mobile providers will also influence the legality of the case. At time of writing, it is also unclear whether BART had agreements with individual providers that would allow them to shut off service in extreme circumstances. Messages seeking comment left by Fast Company for BART’s community relations department were not returned. [Top Image: Flickr user Florianplag] For more stories like this, follow @fastcompany on Twitter. Email Neal Ungerleider, the author of this article, here or find him on Twitter and Google+.