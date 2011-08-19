Wherever You Go, Yelp Mobile And Its 20 Million Reviews And Deals Will Find You

In the seven years since its inception, Yelp has grown from a small website into a monster web property that infamously turned down an acquisition from Google in 2009. The ball appears to be rolling downhill for Yelp, with no end in sight. But ask anybody in Yelp’s offices, spanning four floors of a high rise above San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Gardens, and they’ll tell you it’s practically day one for the service. The core product has remained mostly the same, but this company is constantly reinventing itself to keep up with evolving, location-aware smartphones.

There’s been hockey-stick-like consumer adoption of Yelp in the past few years, too, By leveraging mobile location technology, Yelp capitalized on an opportunity to enhance their product and create new revenue drivers at the same time.

