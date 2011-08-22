The Top 10 Ways To Keep Social Media From Driving You Totally Nuts

In this economic climate it’s not surprising that many people are feeling pressured on several fronts. Social media needn’t be one of them. In fact, shifting gears or taking a breather is often healthy and allows you to recalibrate your level of engagement and return renewed. So here are a few tips on how to survive the demands of social media.

1. DON’T CHECK IN to all your social media platforms until 11 a.m. Nothing happened at 9 a.m. (your time) that can’t wait until 11 a.m.

2. BLOG LESS until you have something you really want to write about. A long creative haul can get anyone down.

3. STAY UNDECIDED about Facebook or Google+ and embrace both. There is no right or wrong, only relationships to invest in.

4. WORRY LESS about whether Facebook, Apple, Google, Zynga or Microsoft will win the next round in the battle for celestial supremacy. This is tag-team wrestling match of unlimited rounds.

5. ACCEPT that the moment you buy your latest iPad, iPhone, tablet, app or game it will be promptly followed by a vastly improved and sleeker looking version.