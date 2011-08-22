The Top 10 Ways To Keep Social Media From Driving You Totally Nuts

In this economic climate it’s not surprising that many people are feeling pressured on several fronts. Social media needn’t be one of them. In fact, shifting gears or taking a breather is often healthy and allows you to recalibrate your level of engagement and return renewed. So here are a few tips on how to survive the demands of social media.
1. DON’T CHECK IN to all your social media platforms until 11 a.m. Nothing happened at 9 a.m. (your time) that can’t wait until 11 a.m.
2. BLOG LESS until you have something you really want to write about. A long creative haul can get anyone down.
3. STAY UNDECIDED about Facebook or Google+ and embrace both. There is no right or wrong, only relationships to invest in.
4. WORRY LESS about whether Facebook, Apple, Google, Zynga or Microsoft will win the next round in the battle for celestial supremacy. This is tag-team wrestling match of unlimited rounds.
5. ACCEPT that the moment you buy your latest iPad, iPhone, tablet, app or game it will be promptly followed by a vastly improved and sleeker looking version.
6. REFUSE TO ACCEPT the belief that your professional relevance, career success or financial security turns on the next update on the latest technology. Sometimes it’s good to put the paddle down and just let the canoe glide.
7. REFRESH yourself rather than your browser. Schedule weekly unplugged engagement with nature where you do absolute nothing except be there.
8. LEAVE the phone behind. You won’t hurt its feelings. It will be there when you get back as will all thebleeps and zings that warn you about what you missed.
9. SLEEP more. Right now your computer gets more than you do. Power down. Your computer needn’t be the first thing your see in the morning and the last thing you see at night.
10. RESIST the temptation to remind me that it’s ironic that I’m writing this as a blog post (to be shared on Twitter, LinkedIn, etc.). I promise to take a break straight after.
Summer is fading and work is about to return in full swing. Social media demands a lot of us on top of our already demanding lives. So let’s disconnect as we need to and renew our interest and ourselves.
Any other tips you would give?
Reprinted from SimonMainwaring.com
[Image: Flickr user Mr. Stabile]
Simon Mainwaring is a branding consultant, advertising creative director, blogger, speaker, and author of the recently released We First: How Brands and Consumers Use Social Media to Build a Better World. A former Nike creative at Wieden & Kennedy, Portland, and worldwide creative director for Motorola at Ogilvy, he now consults for brands and creative companies that are re-inventing their industries and enabling positive change. Follow him at SimonMainwaring.com or on Twitter @SimonMainwaring.