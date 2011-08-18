Nielsen Gets More Accurate, Hackers Leak Bay Police Data, App Store For Windows 8, Apple’s Online Store Gets Social

Bing Launches Location Sharing App. Bing’s new “ We’re In ” app has a timed location sharing feature, status message updates, and messaging options to keep Windows Phone users connected. Entering a phone number will get you signed up. The app is limited to Windows Phones for now, but Bing says it should be coming to other devices soon . —NS

–Updated 3:30 p.m. EST

Foursquare Checks In With Events. Who cares where you are–what you’re doing there is far more interesting. That’s the idea behind Foursquare’s newest feature, event check-ins, which let users share not only the venue they’re at, but their reason for being there. Before on Foursquare, users could check in to Madison Square Garden; now, they can check in at the Lady Gaga concert at MSG. The announcement echoes recent comments made by media partnerships director Jonathan Crowley, who believes the feature will help boost activity on the network and create a new advertising platform. “You can imagine going to a concert and being able to check in to an LCD Soundsystem show–the marketing that that would do for them, in terms of, you see a thousand people at that show check in, and they push that to Twitter and Facebook,” Crowley explained. “Now it’s, ‘I’m checking in at the LCD Soundsystem concert at Terminal 5.’ You’re incentivizing your concertgoers to be that natural marketing army for you.” –AC

–Updated 3:00 p.m. EST

Google Maps Lets You Check For Rain. Google Maps’ new feature displays temperature, rainfall, and other weather conditions anywhere in the world. Once the feature is activated, you can see weather readings courtesy of the U.S. Naval Research Center, and each location expands with a click to a reveal a four-day forecast. —NS

–Updated 1:10 p.m. EST

Nielsen Gets Even Better At Measuring Stuff. Nielsen Company, the group that tracks and reports consumer trends, now has a more accurate way to gather data about device users’ habits. The group took the lid off a study today, measured not through the usual survey method, but using a monitoring system installed on thousands of devices (with permission) that tracked and reported Americans’ app usage in real time. —NS