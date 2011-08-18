Special Interests Beware! The Declaration of Interdependence

Compromise may seem un-American, but in a flat world it is the only way to survive and after you realize it is not the same as capitulation it is the only way to thrive. Are you listening Special Interests? Et tu Super Congress?
When
in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to
dissolve their special interests which have distanced them from one
another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the possibility to
communicate, cooperate and collaborate with one another to which the
possibility of being human vs. animal enable them, a decent respect for
being part of humankind requires that they should declare the causes
which impel them to reach out and depend on one another.
We
hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,
that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,
that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, but
that along with these rights come the responsibilities to communicate,
cooperate, collaborate and compromise such that no human being shall unfairly
enjoy these unalienable Rights at the expense of a fellow human being
and no special interest shall be able to tyrannize the common good.
That
to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among and between
Men, Women and Children of all creeds, cultures, genders and
generations, deriving their just powers from the consent of the
governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of
these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and
to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles
and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most
likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will
dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for
light and transient causes.
But when a long train of abuses and
usurpations, pursuing invariably the same special interests, it is all
people’s right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to
provide new rules, regulations and laws for the future security and well
being for the common good that government should serve. Such has been
the patient sufferance of the people of these United States of America;
and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their
former systems of political decision making including their willingness
and capacity to communicate, cooperate, collaborate and compromise and
when necessary the actual structure and organization of its government.
The history of the present political landscape of the United States of
America is a history of repeated attempts by special interests to usurp
the focus of energies, monies and activities, all having in direct
object the establishment of an absolute tyranny of the few over the
many. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
The
current political system has refused its assent to decision making and
procedures to serve the most wholesome and necessary for the public
good.
It (the current political system) has disabled its political
representatives from being able to pass laws of immediate and pressing
importance, unless suspended in their operation till assent from
particular special interest groups should be obtained; and when so
suspended, it has utterly neglected to attend to them.
It has made
close to impossible the capacity to pass other laws for the
accommodation of large districts of people and if and when passed to
prevent them from being appealed at the whim of certain special interest
groups.
It has called together legislative bodies to meet, fling
diatribes and be dogmatically self-serving in those meetings, for the
sole purpose of fatiguing everyone into compliance with its measures.
It
has made the political process unduly complicated, for opposing with
manly firmness its domination over the rights of the American people it
is supposed to represent and serve.
It has refused to materially
change its combative, zero sum, partisan approach to its political
process despite promising the American people on multiple occasions that
it would.
It has obstructed the administration of rational
governing, by obfuscating common sense whenever it might cause a special
interest to not be served.
It has made judges whenever possible
dependent on its will, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount
and payment of their salaries creating a veritable “fox in the henhouse”
scenario that is ripe for exploitation at the expense of the American
people.
It has erected a multitude of new offices, and sent hither
swarms of officers to frustrate the American people, and eat out their
substance by delaying a reasonable and realistic response to the needs
of the American people.
It has kept among us, in times of peace,
standing committees, political appointees without the understanding of
or by the people they serve.
It has affected to render its
political clout materially superior to the real civil power of the
people it serves despite offering the illusion that free elections will
change current conditions.
It has combined with others to subject
us to a jurisdiction beyond our comprehension, understanding, and
unclarified by our laws; giving its assent to its acts of legislation
pretended to be serving the common good of the American people when it
only serves special interests at the expense of that common good.
In
every stage of these oppressions the American people have asked for
redress in the most humble terms: our repeated petitions have been
answered only by repeated excuses and obfuscation and seemingly
unnecessary bureaucratic delay. A political representative, whose
character is thus marked by every act which may define an obstacle maker
vs. facilitator, is unfit to be the representative of the people they
serve.
Nor have we been wanting in attention to our political
representatives. We have warned them repeatedly and even passionately of
attempts by their legislature to not serve us as they have promised us
they would at the time of their election. We have reminded them of the
direness of our circumstances. We have appealed to their native justice
and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common
kindred to disavow these usurpations, which would inevitably interrupt
our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice
of requests for responsiveness to the people they serve. We must,
therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our separation,
and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, enemies in our current
national crisis, in better times friends.
We, therefore, the
people of the United States of America appealing to each other and to
the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do,
in the name, and by the authority of the good people of these states,
solemnly publish and declare, that all Americans, and of right ought to
be represented in a materially different manner; that they are absolved
from cooperating with the special interested political representatives,
and that a new method of representation be formed that supports the
rights of the common good over the special interest groups which have
tyrannized and rendered powerless serving the American people; and that
as free yet interdependent people, we have full power to do all acts and
things which independent people living interdependently may of right
do. And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the
protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our
lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor to serve the common good of the
United States of America.