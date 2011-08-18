Special Interests Beware! The Declaration of Interdependence

Compromise may seem un-American, but in a flat world it is the only way to survive and after you realize it is not the same as capitulation it is the only way to thrive. Are you listening Special Interests? Et tu Super Congress?

When

in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to

dissolve their special interests which have distanced them from one

another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the possibility to

communicate, cooperate and collaborate with one another to which the

possibility of being human vs. animal enable them, a decent respect for

being part of humankind requires that they should declare the causes

which impel them to reach out and depend on one another.

We

hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,

that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,

that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness, but

that along with these rights come the responsibilities to communicate,

cooperate, collaborate and compromise such that no human being shall unfairly

enjoy these unalienable Rights at the expense of a fellow human being

and no special interest shall be able to tyrannize the common good.

That

to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among and between

Men, Women and Children of all creeds, cultures, genders and

generations, deriving their just powers from the consent of the

governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of

these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and

to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles

and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most

likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will

dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for

light and transient causes.

But when a long train of abuses and

usurpations, pursuing invariably the same special interests, it is all

people’s right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to

provide new rules, regulations and laws for the future security and well

being for the common good that government should serve. Such has been

the patient sufferance of the people of these United States of America;

and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their

former systems of political decision making including their willingness

and capacity to communicate, cooperate, collaborate and compromise and

when necessary the actual structure and organization of its government.

The history of the present political landscape of the United States of

America is a history of repeated attempts by special interests to usurp

the focus of energies, monies and activities, all having in direct

object the establishment of an absolute tyranny of the few over the

many. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

The

current political system has refused its assent to decision making and

procedures to serve the most wholesome and necessary for the public

good.

It (the current political system) has disabled its political

representatives from being able to pass laws of immediate and pressing

importance, unless suspended in their operation till assent from

particular special interest groups should be obtained; and when so

suspended, it has utterly neglected to attend to them.