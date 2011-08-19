The Ridesharing Apps That Could Change The Way You Get To Work

The seemingly never-ending rise in gas prices has made ridesharing seem less like an opportunity for awkward small talk with a coworker and more like an easy way to save cash. For drivers and riders who don’t have easy access to a carpooling buddy, there is a growing group of ridesharing smartphone apps that can help (and in some cases, earn drivers some extra gas money in the process). Jut this week, ridesharing stalwart Zimride announced that it is opening itself up beyond college campuses. Below, we take a look at some of the most promising rideshare apps (including Zimride).

Zimride

San Francisco-based Zimride has actually been around since 2007, but up until this week, the online carpooling service was limited to university use. Now drivers and passengers who need rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles can sign up for the service, which already has 300,000 users. The premise is simple: Drivers post where they’re going, how many seats they have, and how much they want to charge (i.e $25 per seat). Potential passengers can submit their payment info, and drivers have the leeway to decide whether to accept or decline an offer (both passengers and drivers have profile info and reviews). Passengers get a full refund if the driver doesn’t show up. Zimride has an Android app available, and riders can also use the service’s website to set up rides.

Reward Ride

This yet-to-be-released iPhone app will use a points-based system to connect riders and drivers. The service will be free to join, but riders can purchase points from Reward Ride to “pay” to their drivers.

