Dobango Play2Win Combines One Part Gaming, One Part Deals

There’s really nothing quite like the energy and enthusiasm of a Silicon Valley bootstrap start-up. I’ve seen and felt the energy of a new company right outside my office door for several months now. But, being that a management consultant must respect the privacy and confidentiality of others, I’ve intentionally closed my eyes and ears to what’s been going on. I figured when the time was right, they’d tell me what they’re up to.

Recently, I met the founders of this company that I now know as Dobango: Ravi Mishra, President & CEO, Uday Chaka, COO, and Uday Nayak, CTO. After hearing and seeing what their team is doing, I wanted to write about them. Think about it. What if this scrappy little company is the “next big thing” in deals like Groupon and LivingSocial, and it all started right outside my office door? Of course, the advantage of being a new kid on the block is you can learn from earlier pioneers.

Dobango is trying to seize the opportunity to capitalize on the convergence of 4 market factors: mobile, social, games and deals.

The Dobango founders have decades of collective experience in consumer-facing technologies and see vast potential capitalizing on the convergence pictured above. Dobango wants to address the total market, offering solutions on multiple platforms including iOS, Android, Facebook, and the Internet.

Dobango offers merchant partners the means to engage with new and existing customers on a continual basis on terms that are “win-win.” Frankly, I’ve not always heard that other deal companies are doing business on a “win-win” basis, so, that is attractive in today’s marketplace.

Dobango play2Win is the new suite of tournament-style games developed by Dobango for the web, iPhone, and other mobile devices. These short, addictive games attract a large number of players to participate in tournaments throughout the day. Leader boards and standings within social networks like Facebook make the games challenging and fun.

Players come back again and again, invariably pulling their friends along. Dobango play2Win games reward players with real-world products and services. Top scorers win free rewards, such as iTunes cash, Amazon gift cards, and gifts from our sponsors. All players get rewarded with discount coupons from local businesses and national retailers.