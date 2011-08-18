“Hacking Your Education,” Coming To A Bookstore Near You

I’m writing a book. Not only am I writing a book, someone is going to publish it. That someone is Perigee/Penguin, which means people might actually read what I write.

That reality hasn’t sunk in.

I was in a pub in London last week having cider with friends and two women sat down at our table. After exchanging niceties, one revealed that she worked in publishing–she’s an editor at Pearsons. Since I had just gone through the editor dating process (in which I talk with editors to see if there’s mutual interest) I had some questions for her about publishing in the U.K.

She kindly answered my questions but said nothing more. Later on, she asked why I was interested in publishing, and I responded it was because Perigee/Penguin are publishing my first book in early 2013. She looked me up-and-down and inquired, “How old are you?”

“I’m 19,” I said.

She began laughing hysterically, because as she explained once she regained control, “You can’t buy alcohol in the U.S. but your book is being published by Penguin. Do you know how many people dream of being published by Penguin? And you’ve done it when you’re 19. Fire-trucking brilliant.”

Fire-trucking brilliant is right. Perigee/Penguin will publish my first book about hacking your education in early 2013. The book is a practical guide to developing the skills that school isn’t teaching but are requisite for success.