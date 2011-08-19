Likeonomics: How To Make Your Brand More Believable

This is a guest post from Carl Hildebrand, who recently interviewed Rohit Bhargava, the senior vice president of global strategy and marketing at Ogilvy, about his new book Likeonomics.

Likeonomics describes personal relationships, individual opinions, powerful storytelling, and social capital that help brands and their products or services become more believable. Believable brands inspire word of mouth and create experiences that people can’t help but share with others.

His sophomore book addresses a general deteriorating of trust among both people and corporate America. The new global currency isn’t made of paper, but of relationships. Building on his ideas about why companies need to have a strong personality, Likeonomics focuses on a simple idea: that the most likable brands are the ones that we believe in, talk about and get inspired by. In a society of constant manipulation, how can consumers survive the “believability” crisis?

The 7 Seven Principles of Likeonomics

1. Be truthful

Honesty is not only the best policy, but the best return on your investment. There would be no “Oprah Effect” if there wasn’t Oprah and her reputation. Her personal stories about early child abuse cast her in the warm light of friendship, rather than the harsh glare of celebrity.

2. Create relevance

To get ahead in the social world requires more than a content creation strategy, or a great listening tool, or on-and-off engagement as many social media experts would have you believe.