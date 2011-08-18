Lessons In Corporate Strategy From BlackBerry’s Flawed PlayBook

I am writing this from vacation on the North Fork of Long Island, the sound of waves crashing to my front, wineries spread out to my back, my BlackBerry in “off” position at my side. Connectedness and technology are some of the last things on my mind. But I am disheartened, so I have to speak up.

I returned my RIM PlayBook last week.

It was a difficult decision for me. As a loyal BlackBerry user and a fan of RIM–one of our generation’s most radical companies, the idea birthed by two Canadian entrepreneurs who disrupted global mobile behemoths and built a $20 billion revenue giant–I really wanted to love the PlayBook, BlackBerry’s answer to the iPad. I have resisted the urge to jump on the iPad bandwagon. But RIM motivated even a loyal fan to abandon the BlackBerry movement. I fear the reasons explain why a company whose revenue grew by $5 billion, or 33%, last year endured a stock decline of 60%.

The deciding factors of my return, as is the case in most such battles, have nothing to do with the underlying technology. The PlayBook, by many counts, is a superior machine to the iPad. It is thinner, lighter, has a better camera, and it runs Flash (the iPad doesn’t). On the surface, there is no reason RIM should lose a loyal customer like me. But they did. And if they do not address the reasons why, I fear the company is in for a rough, potentially disastrous, few years, especially in light of the recent Google-Motorola acquisition. Here are the three big ways RIM screwed it up.

1. Not recognizing the consumer power shift

The fundamental pattern of technology adoption is shifting. In the old world, in which corporate IT departments determined which technology to approve and employees (users) simply had to follow suit, BlackBerry wielded a clear advantage. IT departments loved RIM’s solution for its security and reliability.