Chris Hughes’s Jumo And GOOD Join Forces

Jumo, the social network created by Facebook cofounder

Chris Hughes, and designed to help people find good causes and take meaningful

action, has been acquired by GOOD, the media platform for “people who want to

live well and do good.”

The amount

or terms were not disclosed.

Hughes, who launched Jumo (in beta) in March 2010 will join GOOD as a

senior advisor. “We’ll stay true

to our (c)3 roots,” he says, referring to Jumo’s former nonprofit status.

“Jumo.com will be the home for our open source code base, so that nonprofits

and developers can use it.” But

the Jumo team will be fully integrated into the GOOD ecosystem. “There’s a lot

we’re still working out,” Hughes tells Fast Company. “But I’m really excited.”

It’s an interesting move for Hughes, who has impeccable

startup credentials and somewhat of a do-gooder rockstar status in tech circles. He left Facebook to become the director of online

organizing for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. (His nickname at

Facebook was “The Empath.”) About 15,000 nonprofits and NGOS have created a presence on Jumo.com, and more than

one million people have been able to follow issues and connect

with organizations that are doing good things through the portal. (The average user follows 12

nonprofits on the site.) And Jumo has been piloting some community fundraising campaigns, like a recent one for victims of the Somalia drought, that have yielded good results. But keeping interest alive in the do-gooder space can be tough. Hughes says he has learned a lot. “People need carefully

curated content if you are going to sustain their interest,” he says. “Particularly

in the context of the not for profit world. People have to be consistently

inspired, outraged, or excited. And

there are nonprofits out there who are doing noble work in their communities

and good jobs with their social outreach, but simply can’t generate enough

content, particularly on local issues.”

Though acquisitions within the nonprofit world are more

common than people think, a 501(c)3 that attracts or accepts for-profit media money

is not. But GOOD, which has long strived to be a different sort of beast, seems to be a good fit.

GOOD set out to be about big things from the start. It

launched as a magazine in 2006, dedicated to the proposition that people can

live a good life while “giving a damn” about the world, offering a mix of technology, health, environment, business, politics, education, and

design through a distinct and liberal lens. It was cofounded by Ben Goldhirsh,

a Massachusetts native who moved to L.A. to go to film production school, but

dropped out to start his own production company. Goldhirsh, a Brown graduate with a weighty inheritance (he is the son of the late Bernie Goldhirsh, the beloved founder

of our sister publication, Inc.) avoided being that wealthy kid who

dabbled. Instead, he gravitated toward building a communications platform–print magazine, website, films, events, and now a consulting arm–with an

entrepreneurial bent and good works built in. They currently get 3 million unique visitors to their site each month, and have more than 648,000 Twitter followers. Jumo helps accelerate their plans. “We are moving away from, ‘We’re

a media company, we create; you’re an audience, you consume.’ We have always

wanted to be more of a community of like-minded people,” he says. For example, GOOD runs 30 Day Challenges that ask people to do something to

improve themselves, like take on a vegetarian diet. “We got great casual feedback,” he said, “but we never had

any functional community to really dig in to.” In October 2009, GOOD closed a round of Series A funding in the “single millions” as characterized by former GOOD President Craig Shapiro to TechCrunch. This is their first acquisition.