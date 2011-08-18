How The Seemingly Chaotic But Wildly Successful Fringe Festival Makes It Work

This has been an explosive summer–markets in turmoil, cities in flames, politics in meltdown. So it’s a relief to enjoy and learn from an explosion of a different sort–the explosion of creativity taking place this August in Edinburgh, Scotland, at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The festival, a one-time icon of artistic rebellion, is now the largest arts gathering in the world. It is also an entertaining case study in the power of grassroots innovation and open-source creativity, a positive symbol of how unchecked human energy, shaped by a few simple rules, can unleash truly amazing results.

The annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a dawn-to-dusk display of artistic talent, was born in 1947, when a few gate-crashers decided to perform on the fringe of the world-famous Edinburgh International Festival. Nearly 65 years later, the once-fringe dwarfs the main event. This year, the three-week gathering offers nearly 42,000 performances of 2,542 shows hosted by 258 venues and featuring 21,192 performers. This massive creativity has become big business. A recent study concluded that the Fringe generates more than $225 million in annual economic activity for Edinburgh and the Scottish economy.

Paul Gudgin, the Fringe’s artistic director from 1999 to 2007 (and who now advises festivals around the world), calls the event “the world’s greatest artistic incubator.” Every year, the best-received dramas and musicals get scooped up for runs in New York, London, and other major cities. Winning the festival’s most prestigious prize, the Foster’s Award for comedy, often called the Oscar of comedy, can be a fast-track ticket to stardom.

But the Fringe is more than performance art. Is a colorful symbol of the performance of open-source innovation. Making the Fringe come to life is a massive business challenge in terms of both creative decisions and logistics. Who gets to perform? What’s the right blend of comedy and drama, music and theatre? Who performs in which venue? Who markets each event? Yet here’s the amazing part: No one is in charge of the Fringe, certainly not in the conventional sense of that word. The festival’s small full-time staff doesn’t decide who performs or where, and doesn’t influence the overall mix of performances. “There is no artistic guru, no committee, no guiding body of any kind,” Gudgin explains. “Yet an extraordinary cluster of performers turns up every year to move the mix in a new direction.”

So what makes the Fringe function? A carefully designed “architecture of participation” that blends wild-eyed creativity with the spirit of unblinking competition. The organizers curate the largest and one of the most influential arts gatherings in the world by making the festival as compelling as possible to as many participants as possible–and then letting the participants themselves decide what happens.

“The analogy with [open-source] software is interesting,” Gudgin says. “In the arts, everyone wants to be the curator or the creative director. At the Fringe, we have to be the exact opposite. Our job is to get the circumstances absolutely right, to sell the whole experience, to make it as inviting as possible to anybody who could possibly contribute. We can’t curate new ideas into existence.”