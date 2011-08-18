Governments Can Create Jobs And Returns By Investing In Groundbreaking Infrastructure

We are living in an uncertain time. The global economy’s recovery from the recession of 2008 seems fragile. Financial markets all over the world are in turmoil. Bank stocks are being hammered in Europe and the United States. Private sector employers are slow to hire due to growing speculation of a double-dip recession.

In the midst of these uncertainties, one thing is clear: The key to sustained economic recovery and long-term job growth lies in rebuilding our infrastructure. We need a global “impact economy” in which governments, corporations, entrepreneurs, and investors team up to solve the big environmental and social problems of our time while generating compelling financial returns–not just average returns. As Nobel Prize winning economist Joseph Stiglitz says, “The real answer, at least for countries such as the United States that can borrow at low rates, is simple: Use the money to make high-return investments.”

The big problems of our time–as they always have been and always will be–can be traced back to aging, obsolete, or non-existent infrastructure. From the Roman Aqueduct of 312 BC to the railway between Beijing and Hong Kong completed in 1997, successful infrastructure projects have always helped make nations great.

But actually commencing these groundbreaking projects is becoming increasingly difficult and complex in the modern world. With shrinking government budgets, lowest cost is trumping common sense planning. As a result, we are more susceptible to volatile fossil fuel prices, changing commodity prices, and even climate change. Furthermore, the multi-national and cross-border nature of most transport, water, waste, and communications infrastructure projects infuse them with political challenges and of red tape. In short, governments that are low on cash and high on debt are having a hard time building infrastructure.

On the plus side, large-scale infrastructure projects have a long history of being funded with both public and private money. But for infrastructure-focused public-private partnerships to succeed, governments must have a clear vision of what they are striving to achieve and a plan for engaging the right partners in the right ways.

For the private sector–corporations, entrepreneurs, and investors–this means reasonable assurance that government policies underpinning the plan will not be held hostage by politics or fall victim to election cycle partisan posturing; that risk will be properly shared between private and public entities; and that innovation and investing will be rewarded with compelling financial returns.