Is Netflix Hated Enough To Inspire A “Netflix Killer”?

When Netflix announced a 60% price hike for streaming and by-mail subscriptions, you’d have thought the sky was falling. More than 12,000 people left comments on Netflix’s blog post that explained the changes; thousands more took to social media to complain ; and every major media outlet covered the negative reaction to the news. (When has a $6 price change ever sparked such outrage?)

Many have threatened to leave. But is their Netflix aversion strong enough to transform the brand into a recruiting tool for its competitors? Even when these supposed alternatives to Netflix offer very different services that are, in some cases, more expensive than the prices that led them to ditch Netflix in the first place?

At the height of Netflix’s price hike hoopla, for example, Blockbuster swooped in to give disappointed Netflix customers a free 30-day trial and a discounted subscription plan. Now, Blockbuster.com has been dramatically redesigned as a Netflix attack-hub. “Looking to make the switch to Blockbuster? Tell Netflix why,” the site’s front page reads, with an option to post your thoughts publicly under the hashtag “#HelloBlockbuster.” A bold banner on the right begs “Netflix customers” who are “seeing red” to make the switch to Blockbuster.

But Blockbuster offers different services than Netflix. The company does not offer streaming movies by subscription; rather it charges customers to stream content on a pay-as-you-go basis, meaning customers can rent a title (for roughly $3.99 and up) or purchase a title (for roughly $14.99 and up). If you’d like a subscription with Blockbuster, you can purchase a DVD-by-mail plan, beginning at $11.99. That’s much more expensive than a comparative Netflix plan, which starts at just $7.99. (After the price hike, Netflix’s subscription and DVD-by-mail plan, which originally started at $9.99 per month, went up to $15.98 per month. The company also began offering a $7.99 DVD-by-mail-only plan, in addition to a $7.99 streaming-only plan already available, which are both less expensive than anything subscription Blockbuster offers.)

Of course, there are benefits to Blockbuster’s subscription service: access to in-store exchanges, video games, and many new releases that Netflix subscribers would have to wait 28 days for. But, fundamentally, the two companies have different business models. As Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes has said, Blockbuster is more focused on new releases and physical DVDs, while Netflix is more focused on longer-tail content and subscription-based streaming.

Walmart, too, has gone after Netflix customers, without a Netflix-style service. If you’d read any number of media reports, you’d believe Vudu, Walmart’s streaming service that launched on the iPad last week, is yet another Netflix killer. But Vudu is a VOD or video-on-demand service. Similar to Blockbuster’s streaming offering, movies are available online to rent or to purchase. “It’s an à la carte service,” as Vudu GM Edward Lichty says. It offers an entirely different service than Netflix and has an entirely different business model. Like iTunes, Vudu does not offer unlimited online streaming for a monthly subscription rate, and it does not offer DVDs by mail.