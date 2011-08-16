Harry Potter Spell To Help Sell Sony E-Reader [Updated]

Sony has scored an exclusive lead on other e-readers in selling copies of Harry Potter as e-texts, industry sources tell The Register. It’s all a part of Pottermore, the upcoming online Potter portal. The deal could leave the Amazon-dominated e-reader market spellbound.

The Pottermore site went live in limited beta testing yesterday, but the full launch isn’t until October. At this point, the rumors say, the e-text editions will go live as an “online reading experience” and then in November they’ll appear as a bundle of all seven e-books, a letter from Rowling, a subscription to the Pottermore site, and a “themed” carrying case (can you imagine a faux-leather spell book perhaps?). The digital parts of the bundle will be pre-loaded onto an upcoming and unannounced Sony Reader.

Pottermore began with the usual level of excitement surrounding any content dripping from the pen of J.K. Rowling. News about e-book formats was a bonus. The buzz faded, though, when Pottermore was revealed not to be a Warcraft-style online game but an exclusive portal for access to the e-books themselves. (Though, from a business standpoint, the move will give publisher Bloomsbury much more control over the distribution of the e-texts.) Now with Sony on board, the full picture is coming into focus.

And since widespread access to the e-texts via Pottermore for users of other devices won’t go live until 2012, this means for a while Sony is going to be the only device on which to read digital editions. Retailers are expecting the bundle to be the biggest seller for Christmas 2011. If cleverly packaged and carefully priced, history tells us the Potter offering will sell like hotcakes to little wizards and witches worldwide.

Amid the slightly chaotic launch, it was curious why Bloomsbury was moving so slow to launch the Potter e-texts, and why it appeared to shun the current king of e-readers, Amazon, with its enormous international reach and millions of customers, and the current king of tablet PCs, Apple, with its tens of millions of iPad sales and the world’s most accessible online app store as a distribution channel. Suddenly it makes sense. Sony sponsored the Pottermore site from the get-go. And Sony’s reported to have paid “millions” to convince Bloomsbury and Rowling to follow this route to market (the money is reported to be going to charities for learning-disabled children), showing how keen Sony is on the idea, and how much it’s gambling.

The launch will happen at about the same time that Amazon is expected to reveal its new tablet PC device, and close to one rumored launch date for Apple’s next-generation iPad. And neither platform will be able to offer, like Sony will, access to the world’s best-selling series of books. At over 450 million sales to date, the Potter series certainly still has scope for more sales as digital editions–for new readers, people who want to re-read the books, or replace their aging physical copies which are hefty compared to the zero-weight e-editions–and thus could earn Sony a serious pile of cash.