The Dismal State Of Web-Based Customer Service

Take a second to think about all of the things in your everyday life that are better thanks to technology. Now think about customer service. Would it be at or near the top of your list? Would it be on your list at all?

According to a study by Forrester Research, 19% of U.S. online consumers have used live chat to attempt to resolve a customer-service issue in a given year. In theory, technology should allow companies to assist those customers at scale. But does it really?

Powerful technology, same old wait

To evaluate the effectiveness of online customer service, the folks at Next IT (click here to enlarge infographic), a technology company that provides user-friendly, human-like customer service, conducted 34 Live Chat secret shopper sessions, randomly selecting four Fortune 500 companies (a national home entertainment provider, a car rental business, a national retailer, and a home improvement retailer).

The average wait time for a first response was 5.6 minutes. Not bad when you consider the average time you might spend trying to reach a company by phone. But when you add 18.5 minutes, the length of an average chat session, that means each interaction lasted more than 24 minutes.

Time well spent? Not so much