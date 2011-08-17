How Women Entrepreneurs Sell Themselves Short

I recently talked a female founder and CEO, we’ll call her Sandra, through a very crucial point in entrepreneurship: getting ousted. Yes, it happens, and recognizing this possibility will only help you to manage it if it does.

Sandra, unfortunately, learned a harsh reality of business: no one will look out for your interests, so you have to.

Sandra was negotiating leaving her role as the company’s CEO. A large investor came in and they didn’t see eye to eye. Frankly, after four years of hard work that saved the company from ruin and sacrificing all of herself to it, she was ready to leave.

Here’s the problem: she sacrificed all of herself. Instead of making sure she put protective measures in place for herself before she needed them, she worried about her employees.

It’s a problem that I see with women, in particular. We’re “nice.” We will hire better people than us, pay them more, and generally put the company first–all great traits of successful entrepreneurs. But very few companies actually make it to a liquidity event and there are a lot of rough spots and decisions between founding and then. Women have to protect themselves.

So what to do? Here are three steps to take to make sure you are taken care of.