What Apple Babies Reveal About Our Tech Routines

As part of an experiment for my forthcoming book Brandwashed, I lined up 20 babies between the ages of 14 and 20 months. I then handed each one a BlackBerry. No sooner had their soft chubby fists reached out to take the phone from me than they touched the screen expecting it to light up. When nothing happened, a few stuck it in their mouths whilst others moved on to something more interesting.

These babies, all under two years old, have already been converted to the Apple brand.

It does not stop with phones. If you place a toddler in front of a TV screen, chances are they will run their little fingers over the screen expecting the channel to change. Some are even more advanced, moving their fingers in such a way as to expand the screen to explore the finer details.

A whole new generation is being primed in their most formative years to think Apple. It’s fascinating the way these new technology rituals have entered our lives. And they are replacing old rituals.

Consider this. You’ve just had a dream holiday. The trip was amazing: great friends, new adventures, fun-filled evenings, and perfect weather. It couldn’t be better. But, as the cliché goes, all good things come to an end. You come home, turn on the computer, and find yourself right back in the center of reality. There is an inbox full of emails that need to be answered. There are forgotten deadlines with red “priority” flags. There are bills and notes, and a to-do list that just keeps getting longer.

But there’s something missing. You’ve probably forgotten it by now, but it used to be an important part of any holiday–the expectation of photos. Remember when you’d go down to a local store and hand over your reels of film? Then there was the wait. A day or two later, you’d go back to collect your prints. How many times did you stand in the store, tear open the envelopes, and flick through the photographs still smelling of the chemicals used to develop the images. Precious mementos of a glorious time contained in that single envelope of prints and negatives.