Need A Career Pep Talk? Lessons From Teddy Roosevelt On Going “All In”

Imagine you have the chance to win an Olympic Gold Medal in the pole vault. It’s your big moment and you may even break a world record. With the intense glow of audience scrutiny, this isn’t the time to hedge your bets. If you try a safer approach or pause to consider all the risks, the game is over. Instead, your best chance of reaching greatness is to give the task at hand your every ounce of passion, commitment, and energy.

To reach your true potential, you need to be “all in.” And it works the same in business as it does in sports.

Opportunity knocks for us all, sometimes more subtly than we’d like. Frequently that opportunity is shrouded with doubt and uncertainty; often it looks like a setback or even danger. Most of us ignore these opportunities altogether, or when we seize them we do so with a halfhearted approach.

“I’ll give it a shot”, we might say. Or, “Let’s see what happens.” The problem is–all the energy you put into developing Plan B ends up defusing your focus on the real prize. It turns out that the most successful people devour each opportunity along their journey with carnivorous ferocity. They give each shot everything they have, knowing full well that some will ring the victory bell while others crash and burn.

Think how silly Lady Gaga would look spending 10 hours a week working on her CPA license in case her music career flopped. Or what about a Major League Baseball player who never swung for the fences? Life is short and opportunities are fleeting. If you hope to achieve your full potential, you must put all your weight behind each punch. Start playing to win, and stop playing “not to lose.”

Sure, it’s easy to sit on the sidelines and point fingers. There are scores of people who achieve nothing of their own, but relish in the setbacks of others. But, at the end of the day, they’ll look back and wish they took a stand of their own. They’ll wish they were all in.