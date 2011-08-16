Gag-Worthy Marketing Campaigns And The Technological Gender Divide

Women play the games and use the gadgets to transform their lives,

so why is the technology industry still marketing to them as if they

slept with fuchsia-clad, faux-diamond-studded Barbie dolls tucked

under their arms?

Women are smart, economically powerful and increasingly active in the

way they look to technology to enhance their lives. This isn’t my

opinion, it’s fact. Look at the figures: according to research we

conducted with Forrester, over half of women attempting to make

technological purchases walk out of shops because they simply can’t find what they are looking for. The

missed opportunity here is calculated at £0.6 billion per year in the U.K. alone.

The more you look at women’s market share, the more baffling the

industry’s approach becomes. Out of every 10 gadgets, four are bought by

women, and we’re talking high-end consoles and digital cameras, not

steam irons or hair curlers. Furthermore, in the 25-34 age bracket,

women make up 50% of all gamers. So the question remains, why is the industry

still trying to palm them off with patronizing, dumbed-down products?

This question is particularly relevant given the lessons that ought

to have been learnt from Dell’s disastrous Della website (a site that

gave you recipe tips with email suggestions). After all, money always

talks, and with such a cash cow waiting to be milked, millions must

surely have been spent on expert consultants examining just what it is

that “women really want.”

Sadly, wherever the money’s been spent, it hasn’t made any marked

impact on the products themselves, where stereotype continues to

prevail. Take HTC’s new Bliss phone, with its calming wallpapers,

calorie counter, shopping apps, and irritating “charm indicator” that

flashes when you get a message. When this was being designed, someone

really should have taken a step back and asked just who really wants a

girlie charm hanging off their phone.

Compare this to the eminently masculine stylings of the Motorola Droid 3 phone and its “it’s not a princess, it’s a robot”

tagline, and you get the picture. Instead of marketing to women (and

men) as the complex, informed and fundamentally varied customers they

really are, the battle lines have been set out from a 1970s template,

with Android “dudes” on one side, and glitz-fed bauble babes on the

other.