Gag-Worthy Marketing Campaigns And The Technological Gender Divide

Women play the games and use the gadgets to transform their lives,
so why is the technology industry still marketing to them as if they
slept with fuchsia-clad, faux-diamond-studded Barbie dolls tucked
under their arms?
Women are smart, economically powerful and increasingly active in the
way they look to technology to enhance their lives. This isn’t my
opinion, it’s fact. Look at the figures: according to research we
conducted with Forrester, over half of women attempting to make
technological purchases walk out of shops because they simply can’t find what they are looking for. The
missed opportunity here is calculated at £0.6 billion per year in the U.K. alone.
The more you look at women’s market share, the more baffling the
industry’s approach becomes. Out of every 10 gadgets, four are bought by
women, and we’re talking high-end consoles and digital cameras, not
steam irons or hair curlers. Furthermore, in the 25-34 age bracket,
women make up 50% of all gamers. So the question remains, why is the industry
still trying to palm them off with patronizing, dumbed-down products?
This question is particularly relevant given the lessons that ought
to have been learnt from Dell’s disastrous Della website (a site that
gave you recipe tips with email suggestions). After all, money always
talks, and with such a cash cow waiting to be milked, millions must
surely have been spent on expert consultants examining just what it is
that “women really want.”
Sadly, wherever the money’s been spent, it hasn’t made any marked
impact on the products themselves, where stereotype continues to
prevail. Take HTC’s new Bliss phone, with its calming wallpapers,
calorie counter, shopping apps, and irritating “charm indicator” that
flashes when you get a message. When this was being designed, someone
really should have taken a step back and asked just who really wants a
girlie charm hanging off their phone.
Compare this to the eminently masculine stylings of the Motorola Droid 3 phone and its “it’s not a princess, it’s a robot”
tagline, and you get the picture. Instead of marketing to women (and
men) as the complex, informed and fundamentally varied customers they
really are, the battle lines have been set out from a 1970s template,
with Android “dudes” on one side, and glitz-fed bauble babes on the
other.
To frame a complex issue in the simplest of terms, women want smart
devices that enhance their lives. They don’t want to be bamboozled by
jargon but nor do they respond favorably to being marketed to like
pre-teens cooing at the latest Justin Bieber add-on. Frankly, the
current approach smacks of marketing so lazy it needs its pulse checked.
To end on a bittersweet note, consider the iPhone PMS SOS Betty Crocker app,
which sought to cure pre-menstrual tension through cocoa-laden product
vouchers. What we are witnessing here is a marketing approach that isn’t so much sweet as perilously hard to swallow.
This blog originally appeared on the Huffington Post.
If you haven’t already, join the Lady Geek community on
Facebook.com/ladygeektv and Twitter @ladygeektv and help us end the stereotypes in the
tech industry and make technology more appealing to women and young
girls.