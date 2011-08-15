How Google+ Will Transform B2B Marketing

B2B companies have traditionally been a bit of the laggards in social media unlike their consumer counterparts. One reason is that B2B doesn’t facilitate the instant easy connections with customers or prospects that B2C can do so well. Consumers for instance frequently define themselves by a brand. You have only to think of Apple’s cultural litmus test ads: I’m a Mac, I’m a PC. Can you imagine a business customer waxing ecstatic about Company X and its latest business process management software? Not exactly the stuff of the latest viral hit.

The business platform for Google+ is not expected to launch for another few months and businesses for the most part have been restricted from posting business profiles. That doesn’t prevent individuals from a company from participating — in fact, that’s a great way to kick the virtual tires of Google+ before the business side goes live.

Yet, social media contains within it the seeds to evolve, if not transform, the way B2B companies do business. Think about it for a minute. B2B selling, as the White Horse report notes, is all about building relationships. For B2B companies, the sticking point in social media has been that the current kingpins — Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn – haven’t made engaging in the type of slow courtship preliminary to a B2B sale easy.

To better understand the potential of Google+ for B2B

companies, I recently spoke with two of the savviest social media minds I

know about the opportunities for B2B companies on Google+: Aaron Strout, Director, Interactive, WCG and

Steve Rubel, EVP/Global Strategy and Insights, Edeleman.

For Strout, “the potential for businesses to use Google+ is

unlimited. It really brings the best of LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

together. And it should be very business friendly to boot.”

Google’s secret sauce for Strout is the potential integration

of all its products within Google+. “Think of all the tools that Google has

provided us (many for free),” he says – “Google Maps, Docs, Analytics, Picassa.

Right now those are inherently unsocial. But with Google+, you can now invite people

from your network to view, engage and collaborate. That should help businesses become

more productive because they can more seamlessly connect the dots.”

Rubel is placing his bets on Google+ hangouts and the role

they can play in corporate communications. “Hangouts will allow companies to create robust thought leadership programs that either are broadcast far and wide or just shared with a small, engaged group,” Rubel says. “The technology is nascent right now. But once it gets going it will be a terrific complement to other services like Slideshare and YouTube. The key difference maker, howeveer, is Circles and how these can be constructed to build optimal relationships.” Circles are Google+’s way to effortlessly follow, target and engage people. Rubel provides an example of what makes hangouts so powerful. “Last month I hosted a ‘Hang 10’ with Mike Elgan (tech reporter and Google+ Maven). We rotated people in and out of the room — 10 at a time or so — to give people a chance to ask Mike questions. One of our attendees was a YouTube video partner. He was able to instantly broadcast out the Hangout on YouTube Live — which exposed the content to a much broader audience. That experience was truly an eye opener, yet rare right now.”Listen to Rubel’s analogy of hangouts as a match and you’ll get a sense of his enthusiasm. “Google+ is a social network that sits on top of charcoal – the GMail and Google Apps address book -and Hangouts are a match. We at Edelman are excited about the forthcoming business profile launch and in particular the role that Hangouts can play in corporate communications. If you’re still on the Google+ sidelines, or gingerly testing the waters, here’s some advice from Strout to get you ready for the advent of the business platform:Pay close attention to publications like Fastcompany (they have a great Twitterfeed btw) to see when Google + officially opens up for businesses to join. While they

wait, keep a close eye on what Ford Motor Company is doing on Google+. (Ford

has a test account on the site). While Ford is neither B2B nor small, the

company is good at innovating and understanding how to best use new socialmedia channels. The day Google+

does open up, be sure to claim your business/name so that you don’t get boxed

out down the road (remember when people didn’t think Twitter would stick in

2006? And now many businesses are having to choose clunky Twitter handles

because someone else got the good ones) Keep a

close eye on other small businesses (particularly in your industry) that take

the plunge early. Take notes on what they are doing well/not so well and use

those to formulate your plan. When you

are ready, either hire a person (or consultant or agency) to help you manage

Google+. If you already have someone on staff that does Twitter, blogs,

LinkedIn, etc. you can consider asking them to take this on but make sure it

doesn’t add too much to their plate. Managing a social media channel correctly

takes time.

For a totally unscientific look at Google+, I’m taking a poll

on LinkedIn on “Whether Google+ will eventually overtake Twitter.” While it’s a

close race, so far Twitter has the lead, by a hair, 18 to 16 with 7 saying

they’ll be just as popular. Click here to take my poll.

