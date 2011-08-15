Google Buys Motorola Mobility For $12.5 Billion

Time Warner Cable Buying Insight . It’s acquisition day: Time Warner Cable has just announced it’s paying about $3 billion in cash for Insight Communications. Insight is a large cable TV operator serving the Midwest, and the acquisition will add about 680,000 subscribers to TWC’s existing fold of 12 million (meaning TWC’s paying about $4 for each–no doubt planning on earning back much more than this). There are also “programming expense savings” en route, which will save $100 million a year, as Insight is harmonized into TWC’s bigger business. –KE

–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST

Google Buys Motorola. Nobody saw this coming: Google has just forked over $12.5 billion to buy Motorola Mobility. As the press release puts it, “Together, we will create amazing user experiences that supercharge the entire Android ecosystem for the benefit of consumers, partners and developers.” It’s really about melding hardware and software of course, in a bid to rival Apple’s moves in the smartphone and tablet world. But will the ailing phone maker be the key to Android’s success? –KE

–Updated 7:40 a.m. EST

Apple Already Predicting iPhone 5 Success. This sounds like a small detail, but actually it’s significant: Reports from inside Apple’s supply chain indicate the firm expects to sell 56 million iPhones in the last half of 2011, with about half of them being iPhone 5s–from September on. That’s a 12% bump-up on its previous estimate of 50 million units, and is an unmistakeable sign that Apple is expecting massive buying runs on its new phone, and a big pile of cash under its Christmas tree. –KE

Adobe Tries More Non-Flash Tricks. Adobe, already testing the post-Flash Web waters with its new Edge product, is again trying something new: It’s beta-testing its new software temporarily dubbed Muse, which lets totally non-technical folks build graphically rich websites without requiring them to know a scrap of code–outputting complex sites in CSS3, HTML5, and with tricks like widgets. Its intended for designers, mainly, but in its simplicity we may detect the beginnings of the next era in web design, with “black box” site building by people who don’t understand the tech. –KE