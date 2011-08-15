Smart Couture: Wearable Tech Finds Its Fit

“Wearable technology.” The phrase is almost as cumbersome as the thing it describes, evoking goofy images of sci-fi from the ’80s: the Ghostbusters’ proton pack, those ridiculous glasses in Star Trek: The Next Generation. There’s a sense in which wearable technology fits within the most esoteric realms of haute couture: so hideous it’s hip, and so hip it’s hideous. Whatever motivates its makers, one thing is certain: Wearable technology has long seemed incredibly impractical.

Until now. Increasingly, members of the wearable tech community are beginning to think of ways their creations can not only be eye-popping but how they can also be useful. And in the process, they might just stumble on a sizable, untapped market.

Take, for instance, the work of Alex Vessels & Mindy Tchieu. A little while back, the two of them, students at NYU’s Tisch ITP (Interactive Telecommunications Program), had a problem. They were both casual cyclists in New York, but like many casual cyclists in New York, they feared for their lives. They were tempted to wear reflective safety vests, as some do, but this being New York, they weren’t willing to make such a sartorial concession. Figuring there surely had to be a company that had solved this problem by making stylish garments with reflective material embedded in them, they searched for one. They couldn’t find one, and thus We-Flashy was born.

“It seemed like kind of an obvious thing,” Vessels told Fast Company at an event called Geekdown on Saturday at 92YTribeca in Manhattan. (The event showcased the work of ITP students and others who bridged technology and creativity; elsewhere in the room was a cabinet that made music when you opened its drawers, and milled aluminum blocks with a speech module that is counting up to a billion.)

At least 181 visitors to We-Flashy’s Kickstarter page agreed with Vessels, having propelled We-Flashy well over its $6,500 funding goal, funding it with $10,616 in June. We-Flashy’s designs, which incorporate a retroreflective material integrated into the fabric of the shirt, will light up like daylight if a car’s headlights catch them. Most importantly (again, to New Yorkers, and other cyclists in fashion-forward cities), they’re not ugly. In fact, they’re downright stylish. Rather than aligning the material in dull strips, as on those traffic cop vests, Vessels and Tchieu have made elegant, off-kilter designs: there’s the houndstooth, a classic textile pattern, or a unicorn tessellation design, or a nautical one, with horizontal stripes.