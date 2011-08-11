Why It Feels Good To Get Inside Master Chief’s Helmet

Leave it to a psychologist at the University of Essex to discover that the secret sauce in irresistible video games is the characters’ personalities–especially those that leave just enough creative space for players to pour themselves into.

“Games offer a window. They offer you that window to be your ideal self,” Andrew Przybylski, a Halo and Angry Birds player himself, says.

Previously, Przybylski has shown that players prefer challenges in games to violence. His new study in the journal Psychological Science, explains that the further away a person’s real life is from the “ideal” character they play in a game–the better fit they can find in the hero’s skin–the more enjoyable they find a game. It’s the role-playing of Dungeons & Dragons multiplied by the power of powerful processors and pixels.

The explosive popularity of games like Halo and World of Warcraft, where gamers get a chance to play characters in alternate gaming worlds and interact with other gamer characters, has a lot to do with the characters the game offers.

Games let gamers live out their ideals in different ways. On the one hand, Przybylski says, games like Electronic Arts’s The Sims offer up their characters as blank slates, and give gamers a chance to handcraft an ideal virtual life. And at the other end of the spectrum, games like Halo Reach have characters with detailed life histories and personality traits.

“That’s where game makers succeed at offering those custom experiences that are in line with [gamers’] ideals,” says Przybylski. You may not need to feel like an assassin, but you could want to feel more powerful. Or, you can feel like a more decisive person when you play Tetris, Przybylski says.

“The characters that pack the most punch, at least a broad base of players are going to identify with,” says Christopher Ferguson, an associate professor at Texas A&M International University. “We’re all kind of raised on these fairy tales, boys saving the world from doom. Games that give players the ability to stand out, at least in their own minds, are likely to be the most successful.”