Rachel Sterne Vs. New York’s Digital Bureaucracy

In January, New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tapped Rachel Sterne to be the city’s first chief digital officer–and ever since then, the 27-year-old (28 on Monday) has been on a tear, dragging New York into the 21st century. She’s overhauled much of the city’s communication with social media; launched NYC’s Digital Road Map, a plan to transform New York into a high-tech metropolis; introduced smart and simple city solutions like adding QR codes to building permits; and held the city’s first ever hackathon. Her goal is to make government more effective and transparent through technology, to make the Big Apple run more like Apple.

But the one element lacking in most of the buzz about her meteoric rise and even bigger ambitions is a way to prove it’s all working. Until now.

As with all public sector initiatives, the onus is on her to prove she’s not just wasting tax dollars building a new digital bureaucracy. While New York has increased its digital reach by more than 100,000 people since launching the Digital Road Map in May, the number of social media channels the city oversees has also ballooned to more than 200 feeds, with more than 100 individuals running them, a figure which can rise as high as 200 if you count interns. Sterne is weary of overreaching, though, and she’s implementing metric- and results-based solutions to hold her digital initiatives accountable.

“The No. 1 thing we tell our agencies is: If you’re starting a Facebook page for the sake of starting a Facebook page, you’re going to fail,” Sterne tells Fast Company. “Because that’s not what this is about.”

In the case of social media, Sterne says it’s all about “speaking the language of our constituents.” The city understands that residents are less likely to read a press release than a Twitter feed, or a government website than a Facebook page. That’s why in addition to those platforms, New York has pushed agencies to start uploading videos on YouTube, adding photos to Flickr, and connecting with citizens on WordPress or Tumblr.

Many of these channels are showing signs of success, especially when delivering “seasonal or timely announcements quickly and effectively,” as Sterne says. The city’s feeds for snow updates and transportation news, for example, are convenient tools for New Yorkers; the city’s 311 Twitter account boasts more than 18,000 followers. “With social media, you’re engaging in these one-to-one interactions in public, and it starts to create a public record of what’s happening,” Sterne says. “Especially when compared to traditional modes of communication, there’s an enormous amount of cost savings and return on investment for the amount of time put in.”