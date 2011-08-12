VibeDeck’s YouTube Service, Fake Apple Stores, Games On Google+, Post-Riot Social Media Crackdown, Chip Implants

Artists Can Use VibeDeck to Sell Music on YouTube . VibeDeck has rolled out a service which adds a “buy” button to YouTube videos, and lets users purchase them through PayPal. It’s an addition to VibeDeck’s SoundCloud service, which lets artists sell their music on the Web, without paying extra costs. –NS

China Hosts Many More Fake Apple Stores. 22 electronics stores in China have been ordered to stop using the Apple logo, after Apple China outed them to China’s Administration for Industry and Commerce. It isn’t yet known if they’re selling the real stuff or Apple knockoffs like this hiPhone 5. This comes weeks after a blogger discovered and posted pictures of a stunningly convincing fake Apple store near Kunming, which seemed so real, even the workers couldn’t tell the difference. –NS

Games on Google+. Angry Birds, Bejewelled Blitz and a host of other online game favorites are getting on Google+. Google says a button on the streams tab should lead you to the games page. Once you’ve opted into that, the scores and games activity of people in your Circles should be filtering into your Streams as well. Games are a big part of what makes Facebook, well, Facebook, and the big questions seem to be: will Google+ games be as powerful? And, will Google+ users be too annoyed to care? –NS

–Updated 8 a.m.

[Image: io9]

Skinput. A team of engineers have created a chip implant they’re calling the “epidermal electronic system” (EES). It could go a step beyond even the most recent breakthroughs in wearable chips, such as the new “electronic tattoos” for medical patients; EES flexes with users’ skin without losing performance and even records input from users’ body movements. Their discovery, published in this week’s issue of Science, has all sorts of applications for the medical and gaming fields and will surely be the stuff of a billion tinfoil hat conspiracy theories. –T.G.