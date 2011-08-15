Tips For The Risk-Averse Found Under The HiddenBed

Risk and fear of the unknown are the biggest obstacles companies face when trying to convince other organizations to adopt new technology. Even if you have a compelling value proposition, unless there is convincing evidence that the product or service works as promised, companies won’t change.

One of my clients is a South American company called HiddenBed, the developer of a cleverly designed bed/desk combination. Think of a sophisticated Murphy bed with a desk that rises into place when the bed is raised (pictured, right, or, watch it in action). The secret is a patented hydraulic mechanism that is so smooth it enables a cup of coffee–along with your computer, pens, and whatever else is on your desktop–to remain in place as the bed and desk are raised and lowered.

This product offers significant space-saving benefits. Obvious markets include small apartments, guest bedrooms-slash-offices, and institutional living facilities such as universities.

While HiddenBed has sold successfully into the residential markets outside the U.S., sales to U.S. universities were going slower than expected. Our research indicated that while the product has clear space-saving benefits, U.S. universities were nervous about trying a relatively unproven product with moving parts. Could a student get trapped in the bed? Would the bed stand up to the demands of dorm life? Would the students like it?

We realized that in order to convince U.S. universities that the product was safe and acceptable for U.S. students, we needed to test the bed in partnership with a leading, influential U.S. university.

Babson College, located in Wellesley, Mass., is recognized internationally for its entrepreneurship programs. With its focus on startups and innovation, Babson was the ideal partner to test and evaluate the HiddenBed in a university setting.