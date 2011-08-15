Why Unlikely Partnerships Between Businesses And Non-Profits Are A Win All Around

At first glance, it might be challenging to understand how a luxury home-decor retailer and a nonprofit that benefits underpriveleged girls might be able to help each other out.

MacKenzie-Childs, a company that makes high-end, artisan-designed and crafted furniture, is working in partnership with Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that provides educational and life skills for young girls from various economic backgrounds. MacKenzie-Childs designed a holiday ornament with proceeds benefitting the work of Girls Inc.

“What the heck do these organizations have in common?” a puzzled colleague asked me. “Why do they want to help Girls, Inc., when probably none of these girls are their customers?”

I’m always excited when I find people and organizations from very disparate backgrounds creating partnerships that leverage their resources and diversity of talent in a way that benefits everyone involved. Too often, energy and resources get wasted while people and organizations wait for Congress to pass budgets or dole out funding, instead of working with each other to develop innovative solutions.

I still didn’t see the big deal about this partnership, until I went on their site, saw the ornament and their furniture, and talked to the CEOs of both organizations.

“Our artisans that create our products, put their personal passion in their work,” said Lee Feldman, CEO of MacKenzie-Childs. “We are a luxury brand with a unique design aesthetic. Our customers tend to be creative, interesting people who are antique collectors, quilters, and knitters. Like the people who work in our organization, our customers are the kind of people that appreciate community and want to make a difference in other peoples’ lives.”

Lee told me that Neiman-Marcus, who was involved in fundraising for Girls Inc., approached MacKenzie-Childs about donating a product to raise money. He went to an event for Girls, Inc., where Karen Katz, CEO of Neiman-Marcus, was the keynote speaker.