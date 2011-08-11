Understanding Americans: The Answers According to Social Media

The “American Way” is constantly being redefined. We have become extremely connected as a nation with 79% of adults on the internet and nearly 1/2 of us on at least one social media site. As a result, conclusions can be made about us based upon our online activities.

It isn’t simply the fact that we’re there. When we go online, we talk… a lot. 48% of bloggers in the world are US based despite having less than 5% of the world population in our borders. The infographic below helps to put it all into perspective, pulling data from 19 sources that scour Facebook, Twitter, Tagged, and all of the other major social networks.

How much are YOU telling us about yourself through social media?

