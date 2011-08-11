Skype Finds Its Swagger

“When I started, we were on a pretty slow product release,” says Neil Stevens, VP of products at Skype. “We were basically a Windows and Mac company.”

Not any more. In the past weeks, Skype launched a massive upgrade to its Android app. Days ago, it launched on the iPad. And last month, it unveiled a massive partnership with Facebook to provide video-chat integration–the company’s first web app. All while skipping the IPO route and getting acquired by Microsoft for $8.5 billion–an acquisition that could put Skype at the heart of tying together Windows, Windows Mobile, and Xbox Live, Stevens says.

It’s all part of what Stevens calls Skype’s newfound commitment to “fast delivery.” And that’s not to mention the company’s newfound confidence.

In just a week since launching on the iPad, Skype is hailing it as a huge success. “The Skype iPhone app we had originally was huge–this adoption has been even faster,” Stevens says. “This has by far been the fastest adopted new app we’ve ever launched.” He adds that Skype is currently the top downloaded app in roughly 98 or 99 app stores around the world. “It’s No. 1 across the planet,” Stevens says.

On Facebook, Skype is already ramping up access to the service from 1% to 10% in the next week or so–a gargantuan increase on a network of 750 million users, and a true sign of Skype’s belief in its products’ social potential and its infrastructure’s strength.

According to Stevens, it’s because no one can do what Skype does–not even Apple or Google. “I don’t think anyone can handle the scale of video [that we do],” he says. “Even FaceTime is not very big–nowhere near the scale that we are. Even Google+ is still small–the amount of video calls that are happening are probably minute.”