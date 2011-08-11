Groupon’s Revised S-1 Offers Hints At Its Profitable Future

The coverage of Groupon’s revised S-1 filing Wednesday mostly focused on the deep red numbers splashed across the company’s balance sheets. And rightly so. Because as much money as the company is bringing in, it’s still a ways from making a profit.

And yet, sprinkled among the revisions to the document were other interesting tidbits–ones that speak to where the company is going. And, if looked at in the right light, they could hint at a more promising future than some might think.

Groupon has registered, or has pending, 160 trademarks in 60 countries around the world. And not just for the words “Groupon” or even “Groupon Now,” its new instant deals service. The company has also registered for other “Groupon-formative marks,” the S-1 says.

CEO Andrew Mason has long said that the daily deals business is just the tip of the iceberg of Groupon’s plans to reinvent local commerce. The company has already started to make inroads into new ways to bring together buyers and sellers. Groupon Now, which the company launched in June, lets local merchants move excess inventory during slow times. Groupon Live, also launched this summer, similarly lets promoters move seats when tickets for live performances are sluggish. And Groupon Getaways, the new partnership with Expedia that went live last month, is moving travel deals.

But we suspect there are many more such variations to come, and Groupon’s trademark-registration bonanza seems to hint at the same.

“Local commerce reflects a humongous space,” Mason told Vanity Fair in its August issue. “We’ve only just gotten started.”