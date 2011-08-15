B2B Or Not B2B: Does B2B Social Marketing Work?

Social media has become an important tool for marketing to

consumers. But what about in the business to business (B2B) space?

Depending on what you read or who you talk to, social media

is either one of the most important components of a B2B marketing program because

so many influencers are online, or it is completely ineffective because so few

business buyers are active in social media for business purposes.

Conflicting views of the efficacy of the new technology are

not surprising, particularly in light of the dearth of convincing ROI sales

metrics. Sales metrics looks at how much business was actually generated from

social media outreach, not the number of comments or re-tweets, or a sentiment

analysis score. While there are so few data points for sales impact, there is

no shortage of B2B marketing-site predictions of how much money marketers are

going to spend on digital marketing, or how many are already spending money on

digital marketing. Some even point to B2B social-media “successes,” which almost always

mention technology companies.(Here is one example.) But none of these studies point to sales metrics. Admittedly, digital marketing encompasses more than social networks,

but certainly a significant portion of marketing dollars are earmarked for

social media.

Referring specifically to Twitter, all the success stories

on the Twitter site, reference business to consumer (B2C) cases. Where are the B2B success stories? I suspect there aren’t that many.

I also suspect the impact of B2B social marketing is less significant than reading business magazines would lead you to believe. Here are some (admittedly unscientific) findings that I have noted in the last few months: