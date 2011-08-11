We’re Hiring: Coordinator Of Digital Advertising Operations

Title: Assoc. Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations
Department: Digital Advertising Operations
Reports To: Manager of Digital Advertising Operations
Type: Hourly
Office: New York
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.
Includes, but is not limited to:
- Maintaining and communicating technical specs to sales, clients and agencies
- Securing and testing campaign creatives for spec compliance
- Accurately trafficking ads in front-end software (DSM) and the ad servers (DFP) within timeframe
- Monitoring campaign performance
- Analyzing performance reports to monitor campaign delivery
- Support for day-to-day operational issues of Digital Ad Sales
- Support for the Digital Ad Operations/ Client Services Management team.
Education:
Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 1+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
Experience:
- 1+ years experience in ad trafficking, web design or related field is preferred.
- 1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA is preferred.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong relationship/communication skills.
- Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time
- Analytical thinker.
- Effective team interaction.
- Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.
Send your resume to Steven Suthiana at ssuthiana (at) mvpub (dot) com.