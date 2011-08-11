We’re Hiring: Coordinator Of Digital Advertising Operations

Title: Assoc. Coordinator of Digital Advertising Operations Department: Digital Advertising Operations Reports To: Manager of Digital Advertising Operations

Type: Hourly

Office: New York

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Primary purpose of this position is to accurately traffic all Mansueto Ventures sold interactive campaigns with an emphasis on display, text links and video advertising on Inc. & Fast Company properties to help maximize revenue.

Includes, but is not limited to:

Maintaining and communicating technical specs to sales, clients and agencies

Securing and testing campaign creatives for spec compliance

Accurately trafficking ads in front-end software (DSM) and the ad servers (DFP) within timeframe

Monitoring campaign performance

Analyzing performance reports to monitor campaign delivery

Support for day-to-day operational issues of Digital Ad Sales

Support for the Digital Ad Operations/ Client Services Management team.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) or equivalent from four-year College or technical school; or 1+ year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Experience:

1+ years experience in ad trafficking, web design or related field is preferred.

1+ years knowledge of DFP/DSM and Third Party Reporting Dashboard i.e. MediaMind, Pointroll, ATLAS, DFA is preferred.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Strong relationship/communication skills.

Ability to prioritize & manage multiple projects at one time

Analytical thinker.

Effective team interaction.

Is PC literate and is adept at Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Send your resume to Steven Suthiana at ssuthiana (at) mvpub (dot) com.