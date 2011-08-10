Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett Drops You In His Theater With No Directions Home

Among the countless gifts of the smartphone age, one of the most precious (and mainly illusory) is control–GPS-assisted, carefully curated, algorithmically filtered, “friend”-approved control, which means never having to be lost again.

Felix Barrett would like to blow that notion to hell, using the unlikely weapon of theater. “You don’t need to have an opinion anymore; everyone will have it for you,” says Barrett. “So what we try to do is make experiences that are about the individual having to get out there and stake their claim. We’re not going to tell you how to do it, you need to put the work in and uncover the secret yourself.”

Barrett is the founder and artistic director of London-based theater company Punchdrunk, creator of Sleep No More, an acclaimed interactive interpretation of Macbeth. Through Punchdrunk, Barrett has sought to create experiences that challenge audiences to physically interact with a narrative, and that push the idea of entertainment into a more primal place, where a show becomes a thing that happens to you because of decisions you make, not just something you watch passively. The company’s next few projects, including Punchdrunk Travel–yes, travel– will push audience interaction further, all but eliminating the line between theater and real life. The result may be discomfiting, but, Barrett hopes, ultimately rewarding, leaving participants with something priceless: an actual, real-life experience and a great story to tell.

Since Barrett launched Punchdrunk in 2000, the company has created over 20 interactive, immersive projects. Shows have combined elements of traditional theater, dance, art installation, and cinema with astonishing levels of art direction and “the poetry of spaces” to provide an open-ended experience for ticket buyers, who take an active part in exploring the story.

The company gained recognition in the U.K. for productions such as It Felt Like a Kiss, for which Punchdrunk partnered with Blur frontman Damon Albarn and filmmaker Adam Curtis; it revived the dark spirit of Edgar Allan Poe for The Masque of the Red Death; and partnered with the writers of BBC TV series Dr. Who for the ongoing children’s show The Crash of The Elysium. But Barrett and company are perhaps most famous for Sleep No More, which has been staged in unusual spaces in London and Boston and is running in New York through September 5. The New York edition of the show, directed by Barrett and partner Maxine Doyle, takes place in a vast Chelsea warehouse space which has been transformed into the moody, 1930s-era McKittrick Hotel. Audiences are required to wear Venetian beak masks while they explore six floors and 100 spaces, all set designed with staggering detail by Barrett, Livi Vaughan, and Beatrice Minns. Participants literally follow the story by tracking players as they move from scene to scene. As Barrett would have it, the experience is solitary, as one way or another, participants find themselves separated from their companions.

In July, Punchdrunk produced its third brand-backed project, The Black Diamond, and is currently at work on a show for Sony Playstation. The new shows represent increased collaboration with brands, but they also represent a new level of involvement for audience members, an exploration of immersion that will reach its pinnacle with Punchdrunk Travel.