Take A Page From The Steve Case Playbook

Great strategists win by seeing options that others ignore. They approach the game with a different playbook. When I interview a CEO or analyze a company, I seek to uncover the unique mental playbook with which they navigate the complexities of business competition.

Rich Karlgaard at Forbes recently provided an opportunity to step inside the mind of Steve Case, the visionary business thinker who started as a mid-level marketing manager, created AOL, grew it into a company worth $166 billion, and took over one of the world’s largest media companies, Time Warner. As a venture capitalist, Case continues to invest in disruptive opportunities like Zipcar, which I covered in this blog a couple of years ago.

Dissecting the Forbes interview, here is what I see as Case’s playbook:

1. Move early to the next battleground.

When asked what he saw that others missed when he started AOL, Case said, “I had read Alvin Toffler’s The Third Wave in college, in 1980, and was struck by his concept of an electronic global village, people connected to an interactive world, with services and information at their fingertips. Belief in this concept became my North Star.”