Vudu’s iPad App, Groupon Revises S-1, Walmart Shuts MP3 Store, Bing’s Search Market Share, Anonymous Plots Against Facebook

Groupon Strikes Unorthodox Accounting Measure From Its S-1. The daily deals company submitted a revised version of its S-1 today, removing all mention of “Adjusted consolidated segment operating income” (ACSOI). The measure had been used to strip out certain marketing costs from the company’s profit calculations. The company argued that the amount it was spending to acquire customers today would not continue in years to come, and therefore including that did not accurately reflect the company’s long-term viability. Following regulatory pressure and general outcry in the market, Groupon today replaced the measure with more conventional metrics. In his revised letter to potential stockholders, CEO Andrew Mason wrote: “While we track this management metric internally to gauge our performance, we encourage you to base your investment decision on whatever metrics make you comfortable.” –EBB

–Updated: 1:00 p.m. EST

Twitter Won’t Close London Rioters’ Accounts: Twitter has refused to close the accounts of tweeters who used their accounts to escalate the riots in London the week. After rioters began using encrypted BlackBerry messages to connect during this week’s riots, RIM said it would release BlackBerry Messenger data to the Metropolitan Police if asked. London citizens also used Twitter to rally for riots, and then later to host a cleanup. It’s not known if Twitter is assisting the London authorities to identify tweets or tweeters, but for now they insist that the tweets must flow. –NS

–Updated 9:20 a.m. EST

AOL’s Struggles Continue. The weakened brand, known more for dial-up sounds and software mailed on CDs, is looking to reinvent itself as a global content provider. But as was made clear during an earnings call yesterday, the company has a long way to go. AOL reported losses of $11.8 million, or 11 cents per share, for the quarter the ended June 30–analysts had expected a gain of 4 cents per share. Worse yet, display advertising declined 16% internationally, despite the recent acquisition of the Huffington Post. Perhaps that’s why AOL should be pushing more of its own content rather than simply aggregating others’. –AC

–Updated 8:20 a.m. EST

Vudu Goes Web-App Too. Like Amazon (see below) Vudu has tweaked its service to allow delivery of streaming TV content to the iPad via a web app, dodging Apple’s 30% snare of revenues–and it simplifies its log-in process, without having to use any Apple protocols on the iDevices Vudu serves. The iPad is also the first tablet with a Vudu optimized front end, but support for Android tablets and various smartphones is coming soon. –KE