The True Cost Of A “Free” Hotel Buffet, And Why It’s Squeezing Our Economy

Last weekend, my oldest son played in a baseball tournament at the

somewhat misnamed “Sports at the Beach.” A quick Internet search

revealed that the fields were nearly 20 miles from Rehobeth Beach. Thinking that we wanted to be closer to the games, we decided to stay in

Georgetown, Delaware. The only hotel there with a pool–a must for

kids–was at the Comfort Inn. Of course, the price wasn’t bad and the

room included, as the website boasted, a “free hot breakfast.”

After two days of making our own waffles, serving our own

microwaved sausages and pre-made perfectly round egg circles, along with

donuts, danish, and Froot Loops, I began to think–as the debate

over the debt ceiling blared on televisions in the background–about real costs of free and cheap.

Everything at the hotel was disposable. The cups and dishes

were paper or plastic and the flimsy white utensils were also plastics. For my family of four, we went through three

large paper plates, two small paper plates, three paper bowls, four paper

cups, two plastic lids, seven plastic cups, five forks (two broke), three knives,

three spoons, and one plastic yogurt cup–all in one breakfast. We had a small spill, so that

used up more than 10 napkins as well. So what were the real costs of this “free” and “cheap” meal?

Well,

in some ways, the first cost was jobs. In the days before low-priced hotel chains offered “free” breakfasts, we

would have stayed at a Howard Johnson or a

family-owned hotel. We probably would have gone out for breakfast and

spent about $40 for our pancakes, juice, coffee, and

omelettes. Instead of us doing the cooking ourselves, as was the case with the waffles, someone else would have cooked the

food and served the meals and got paid to do it. Now these aren’t, and never

were, glamorous jobs, but there is a way in which the culture of cheap

is closely related to the really dangerous culture of cutting jobs. Paying might mean breakfast costs more (although I’ve no doubt the cost of the “free” breakfast was baked into our hotel bill), but it also circulates money and

generates revenues…the part of the debt-ceiling debate that some would

say got far too little attention.

What about all the trash generated by our free breakfasts? As we

all know from watching any buffet line, the psychology of “free” means

we all take more, way more than need or often will eat. This adds to

the trash we produce (and the calories we consume. More on that

below.) Now who pays for that? All those paper plates and cups and

half-eaten waffles have to go somewhere. First stop is the trash. All

this waste, in turn, weighs down the plastic trash bags (a petroleum

product, by the way.) These in turn weigh down garbage trucks (again

requiring more gasoline). Each time we use gas or petroleum, we are

implicated in our costly foreign policy, no? Another cost. And then

there is all that trash that goes into the landfills or gets burned up

and floats through the air. Cities, counties, and states pay for this

and have deal with the trash and the pollution. In a sense, we are all

subsidizing cheap, here.

Same with the food. Except for a few sad-looking apples and maybe

the Raisin Bran-like cereal, there wasn’t anything at the breakfast table that you could confuse with healthy. Belgian waffles

from a mix, donuts, sausage, and those strange-looking little egg

saucers the size and thickness of air hockey disks: These are all high

fat, sugar-laden foods, just the kinds of foods that add to the our

growing national health crisis. As numerous commentators have pointed

out, we are, as a nation, growing bigger all the time and there is

nothing free here. By some estimates, a fifth of the nation’s health

care costs go toward paying for the illnesses and treatment related to

diabetes, heart disease, and obesity-related ailments, and this too is

a cost we all surely share.