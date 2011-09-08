[UPDATE] Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored San Francisco: November 2

We just added 5 new speakers to the lineup for Innovation Uncensored in San Francisco on November 2nd:

For the past two years, Fast Company‘s Innovation Uncensored event in New York has gathered the people we cover in the magazine to speak candidly about how they do what they do. This past April, the people who took the stage offered an unflinching look at “the power of transformation,” through leadership, marketing, sustainability, design, and technology .

Click here for more information and to register for tickets.

The conference is going to be intimate enough to give you access to the business visionaries in attendance, so that provocative thinking and collaboration can take place. But that also means space is limited and the early-bird ticket rate expires on September 23rd.

Speakers included Hulu CEO Jason Kilar; director Morgan Spurlock paired with JetBlue’s SVP, marketing, Marty St. George; FX Networks president John Landgraf in discussion with actor, director, musician Jared Leto; the head of sustainability at Starbucks paired with alternative fuel leader Sapphire Energy; Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose.org, and many more.

Christina Norman, the former CEO of OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network, told the audience that she was unsure about joining OWN. A week later she was let go.

When asked why it’s important to break form, Jared Leto responded, “Ultimately, as an artist, I follow my heart, my gut, my soul and do whatever the f— I want.” He continued to discuss the freedom he experiences as a musician, telling the audience to “bet on yourself, you have to always follow your dreams, and be willing to fail.”

Some 550 business leaders–from Silicon Valley to Wall Street, academia to government, from sustainability to entertainment, and more–joined the conversation.

Now we’re bringing the conversation to San Francisco. The location may be different, but the goal is the same: to bring together visionaries from all industries and change the way we think about business.

Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored event will take place on November 2nd in San Francisco.