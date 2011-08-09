After London Riots, Social Media Plays Janitor, Cop

After another night of rioting in London left some London communities crisping at the edges and littered with glass, a Twitter-rallied force of do-gooders are taking to the streets with gloves, brooms, and dustpans to clean up the mess.

If RIM was the choice of rioters, Twitter, Tumblr, and Facebook are the tools of the clean-up crews.

Using the Twitter handle @Riotcleanup, citizens are coming together following protests of the police shooting a Tottenham man. The Twitter account is raking in thousands of new followers per hour in the process. (At last count they had 59,000.)

Meanwhile, Riotcleanup.co.uk lists times and locations for cleanup efforts, along with suggestions for equipment that people could bring along.

Facebook pages such as Post riot cleanup: Let’s help London and Riot Cleanup are keeping up with the aftermath as well, and serving as launchpads for other local communities to begin their own work.

At the time this post was written, broom-carrying masses were stepping off the train and collecting at Clapham Junction, streets away from a family-owned furniture shop that was torched last evening.