Does the World Have Financial PTSD?

When FDR said: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” he

was right. PTSD is the fear following an intial trauma — that caused

you to feel vulnerable — of retraumatization, that you’re afraid will

finish the job and destroy you.

You listen to the stock

market reports as if rubber necking a car accident. And when you hear

about that 500+ and then 600+ point drop in the Dow, you’re not merely

disappointed, you feel a kick in the stomach and get nauseated or light

headed. Your boss reassures you that there will not be any more layoffs,

but his voice seems tentative. Nauseated and light-headed again. You’re

speaking less and less to people around you. You’ve lost your sense of

humor. Even if you’re a calm person, you have to struggle with your own

road rage if someone cuts you off in traffic. Your drinking is up. And

as far as dieting, exercising, taking care of yourself or having a

healthy happy sex life? Forgetaboutit. What’s going on? You are

continually being traumatized and re-traumatized, can’t get your footing

and instead of becoming stronger, you’re becoming more anxious. And if

the following hold true, there’s a good chance that you have Financial

PTSD. Re-experiencing the traumatic event Intrusive, upsetting memories of the event

Flashbacks (acting or feeling like the event is happening again)

Nightmares (either of the event or of other frightening things)

Feelings of intense distress when reminded of the trauma

Intense physical reactions to reminders of the event (e.g. pounding heart, rapid breathing, nausea, muscle tension, sweating) PTSD symptoms of avoidance and emotional numbing Avoiding activities, places, thoughts, or feelings that remind you of the trauma

Inability to remember important aspects of the trauma

Loss of interest in activities and life in general

Feeling detached from others and emotionally numb

Sense of a limited future (you don’t expect to live a normal life span, get married, have a career) PTSD symptoms of increased arousal Difficulty falling or staying asleep

Irritability or outbursts of anger

Difficulty concentrating

Hypervigilance (on constant “red alert”)

Feeling jumpy and easily startled Other common symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder

Anger and irritability

Guilt, shame or self-blame

Substance abuse

Depression and hopelessness

Suicidal thoughts and feelings

Feeling alienated and alone

Feelings of mistrust and betrayal

Headaches, stomach problems, chest pain What

can you do? First off, knowledge is not just power, it also helps gives

you control over anxiety. To that end you could start to take a

Financial Literacy (see resources below) course to better understand

money and finances. That way you won’t feel so dependent on and

vulnerable with institutions you may have trouble trusting at this

point. And you can actually seek the same treatment that soldiers

with PTSD or rape victims (and doesn’t a part of you feel raped by the

economic events of the past couple years?) including support groups,

seeking out a therapist or psychiatrist and checking out resources such

as those at the bottom of this blog. You also might do well to

heed and follow the famed Serenity Prayer (so embedded in the fabric of

12-step programs): “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I

cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know

the difference.”



Too inspirational for you? Need something more concrete? Then how about: Each

day when you wake up say to yourself and write down the answer to:

“What do I need to do today (or the next week), to make my

company/department/organization a better company/department/organization

and my marriage and family happier and my health healthier?” Then

“Just Schedule It.” Either for today or the next few days, because you

haven’t made a commitment until you’ve scheduled it and you haven’t kept

a commitment until you’ve checked it off after you have done it. And what about a larger scale Rx for leaders in America and around the world? Keep

this as a guiding principle: A goal without a measurable outcome and

specific strategies and tactics to achieve it is like throwing darts

into the future based on a wing and a prayer (both of which it seems we are fresh out of).