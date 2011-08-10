LinkedIn’s Algorithm Taps Talent Graph, But Still Needs Human Touch

Imagine if your prospects for beating the 9.1% unemployment rate depended not on a meticulously crafted cover letter and résumé, but on a complicated algorithm that helped companies determine the best matches for open jobs. Such a Brave New World-like future is rapidly becoming a reality–but don’t fear just yet. Your career will still very much rely on strong credentials, networking, and a good pinch of serendipity. (For now, at least.)

Over the last year, LinkedIn has rolled out a set of new premium tools to its 100 million users. And they’ve worked. On the consumer end, what would normally cost businesses and HR departments time and money now just takes a few clicks. On LinkedIn’s end, the network is gathering so much data, says Adam Nash, VP of product and user experience, that it’s “starting to really get an understanding of who the best are in their fields, and more important, who are the best fits for your team.” Internally, the company refers to LinkedIn’s search algorithm as the “Pandora for people,” a system that combs through the network’s “talent graph” for ideal job candidates. (Not another Pandora analogy!) When it works like it should, all employers have to focus on is the final interview.

“We’re starting to see recruiters do queries where they literally put, ‘I want someone who has worked at one of these twenty companies and a startup, and gone to one of these twenty schools,'” Nash says. “You’re never going to get that from a résumé.”

Two tools in particular are helping businesses find talent: Skills and Similar Profiles. Launched in late June, the latter feature enables employers to discover new talent based on profiles of top workers or ideal candidate profiles. “You just tell LinkedIn, ‘Look, I have five great engineers, and I want more like them,'” Nash says. “And we just find people like that for you.” Skills is an even more in-depth feature–it lets companies narrow down candidates based on talent and influence. In other words, it’s a Klout score for the job world.

“With Skills, you’re never going to see a score,” Nash clarifies. “What you see on Skills is something that we internally call the ‘talent graph,’ an understanding of what the skills are, who has them, and who influences each other. In some ways, I don’t want to know whether you influence a lot of people. If you’re a great [programming framework] Ruby On Rails engineer, I want to know whether you influence other great Ruby On Rails engineers. I want to know whether you influence them about Ruby On Rails. I don’t want to know whether you influence them about politics.”

He continues, “There’s a lot of talk on the web of the interest graph: fans of this and that. But what’s really interesting about Skills and the talent graph is once you really understand what these skills are and how they’re related to each other–how they’re related to people and their relationships–you start to get much deeper than a Klout score.” Nash believes this data will make for “next-generation” applications on LinkedIn.