To Get Things Done At Work, Know The Personality-Driven Shortcuts To Success

The job market is rough these days. Some who are out of a job may think back to how they could have done something better, or to significant personal and professional interactions that led to conflict. Chief among those interactions were those sticking points-–the moments when it felt like someone was standing in the way of progress. If they could have just figured out how to work with this one person, or group of people, they might be thinking, there would have been success for everyone on the team.

For people still in jobs, the daily signals from the markets that the global economy is wobbly and that quarterly reports may continue to look grim, may make them think about job security. What can they be doing in their current jobs to work best with the people around them? They may realize that the success of an entire company rests not on one person’s shoulders, but is the result of collective actions, and people working well together.

It’s no wonder that team leaders are turning toward management consultants more than ever, even in a time of tightened spending. Brian Tolle is a management consultant at the Re-Wired Group in Ann Arbor, Mich., and specializes in team dynamics, change management, and collaboration. He just wrote a book called Shortcut: Getting Through to People Who Slow You Down. You can probably finish it in two commutes to and from work, if not sooner.

The basics are these: there are a few personality types in the office. Each personality type has a very specific way of working in a team, on projects, and in the general office environment. Tolle uses a very specific methodology to interview each of these types on how they work and then uses those interviews to present ways you can use to leverage the most efficiency and results out of each. It’s a perfect text for a CEO, or a hiring manager, maybe even someone at the Managing Director level who is pressured to make something happen in a short amount of time.

I sat down with Brian Tolle over the weekend and asked him a couple of questions about his book and what his research means for the workplace and for teams, as well as professional motivation in the corporate world. Here’s our interview.

Douglas Crets: When one first opens your book, the immediate thinking might be that communication alone can solve all workplace problems, but it appears that it’s not just communication that helps the work environment. Can you explain why just talking things out with someone isn’t enough? A lot of

built-in HR and internal consulting basically falls to this default “talk it out” setting.