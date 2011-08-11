Lego Brand-Hijacks The Space Shuttle, Takes Over The News

On Aug. 5, NASA’s Juno spacecraft began its five-year journey to the planet Jupiter. Not generally known to the broader public, there are three “crew members” aboard, and they’ve all signed up for the duration of the trip. These “crew members” are in fact Lego representations of the Roman god Jupiter, his wife Juno, and Galileo Galilei, the Renaissance astronomer who made many important discoveries about our solar system.

The well-planned mission is part of Lego’s “Bricks in Space” program (not to be confused with Muppets In Space). A long-standing partnership between the Lego company and NASA has resulted in every space mission carrying numerous Lego sets onboard. This is more than simple product placement. And this is not the first time Lego has demonstrated its skill at insinuating itself into the news.

To celebrate the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in April this year, a team of Lego designers created a replica of Westminster Abbey for the British Legoland Park. Of course, it included the royal bride and groom, along with thousands of Lego spectator figures witnessing the marriage of their future king. The cost of the exercise was probably around $50,000, give or take a few thousand. In return, Lego was given news-style publicity that reached millions.

In a Twitter/Facebook/YouTube environment, you’d be forgiven for believing there’s never been so much going on in the world. A few companies have become expert at utilizing these resources and hijacking the news, making their brand the story. With the steady increase in alternative channels, the opportunities have never been greater. When the Hilton Hotel group in Australia closed their Sydney hotel for renovations, they donated all the beds to flood and bushfire victims. Their act of generosity was reported in every news outlet. Similarly, on the same day evacuated victims of tornado and flood were able to return to assess their damage, Procter & Gamble installed hundreds of washing machines replete with truckloads of Tide washing powder to help with the cleanup.

Setting all good intentions aside for the moment, there’s more to brand hijacking that just harnessing attention. At the 2010 World Cup, Nike managed to ambush the ads of Adidas, who have been the official sponsors of the world’s premier soccer event since 1970. Nike’s World Cup campaign featured three-minute sporting biographies of soccer’s superstars–their triumphs as well as their failures. The payoff was phenomenal. In a matter of days the global football community was convinced that Nike was indeed the official sponsor. Nike managed to achieve this prestigious status without paying a single dollar to FIFA, the World Cup’s governing body.

So if hijacking the news can be so very powerful, how come hundreds of great opportunities consistently pass brands by? It obviously has little to do with the cost factor, given the fact that Lego, Nike, and P&G’s assertive actions have paid off handsomely.