The Netflixes Of Business Analogies

It’s often tough to explain startups and new tech and what they do, especially if no one’s ever done it before. But there’s one not-so-innovative tactic the pitch people of innovative products and services have turned to throughout the decades. Describing a service as “the Netflix of” or “The Pandora of” [fill-in-the-blank] industry.

We’re the Netflix of news readers! The Netflix of college text books! And my personal favorite: The Dollar Shave Club, an e-commerce site designed for well-groomed men, which according to the PR rep, has been “dubbed the Netflix of shaving.” (By whom?)

Problem is the claims are often misleading or incomplete in their attempts to summon some notion of personalization (Pandora) or a by-mail service or subscription plan (Netflix).

For the most part, we in the media gobble this up (Fast Company included). An endless amount of headlines and articles include the phrase “the Netflix of…” In fact, a search for the phrase on clip archive Lexis-Nexis returned too many results to display. (Lexis will not display results if a query returns more than 3,000 hits.) On Google, the results are just as redundant:

The Netflix of Banks

The Netflix of Cufflinks

The Netflix of Photo Sharing

The Netflix of Audiobooks

The Netflix of Baby Clothes

The Netflix of Batteries For The Developing World

The Netflix of Academic Journals

The Netflix of Fine Art

The list goes on. Replace “Netflix” with “Pandora” and the list is seemingly infinite. The Pandora … of learning … of long form journalism … of food and wine … of online fashion.