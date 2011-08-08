How The BBC Is Quietly, Confidently Shaping The Future Of TV

This morning the BBC launched a whole new version of its iPlayer app, destined for connected TVs that sport a Net connection. In essence this means the BBC has taken its TV content online, added on-demand features, advanced search powers, playability on multiple platforms both mobile and static, and then fed all of its lessons back into an app…for TVs.

The new BBC iPlayer app for TVs is aimed at those Netizens who’ve also bought a Net-connected TV because they like the interactivity, social networking, TV on-demand, email, weather reports and everything else that a “normal” TV can’t offer. This is actually an enhancement of a system the BBC trialed on Virgin TV set-top-boxes back in 2008, with the new system being aimed at many more consumers and bringing a radically overhauled user experience with it.

The result is a lot like navigating a terrestrial or cable-connected TV, in fact, with the ability to flip channels between the various BBC offerings for TV and radio, the option to narrow content down by category or featured content, and the list of favorites you’ve built. There’s also an overlay so you can browse to other content while watching a show you’ve already selected, and if you’re totally stumped then there’s a search engine that reports near-matches as you type in your search phrase, Google Instant-style. The Next Web secured a demonstration of the tech in action: