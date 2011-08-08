Fixing Unemployment

You can’t create more jobs for an economy where the vast majority of

people are hesitant and even afraid to spend and buy. America appears to

be finally learning that buying now and paying later was not a long

term formula for anything other than creating our current dire economic

situation.

In the current financial pogrom of the middle class, there seems to

be one special island left standing in a shopping center near you. And

that appears to be Apple Computer and its Apple Store. If you don’t

believe that, check out their stock performance and visit an Apple

Store. There doesn’t seem to be a shortage of people willing to spend

their money there. Contrast that with the veritable “ghost towns” of

stores adjacent or directly across from that Apple Store.

What is their formula that the rest of us can follow to get people to

spend money, that will create a need for more products, services and

employees, and that more importantly will solve the unemployment crisis?

It’s rather simple and hidden in plain sight. Find out what the very

moneyed and somewhat moneyed “gotta have” and then give it to them. In

the case of Apple, it seems that the moneyed and somewhat moneyed gotta

have Apple products including ipads, iphones and even Macbook computers

(in spite of their costing four to five times their PC counterparts).

The other thing that Apple got right is aspirational clarity which

means seeing what their customers are likely to “gotta have” in their

customers’ future that their customers can’t see now.

Apple is not alone in this. Successful movie franchises like Harry Potter, Batman and Spiderman seem to also have aspirational clarity.