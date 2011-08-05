Will Insect-like Flying Machines Revolutionize Surveillance?

Research at the University of Oxford is playing a key role in the development of revolutionary insect-sized vehicles with micro-cameras, suitable for different purposes like helping in emergency situations considered too dangerous for people or zipping in to conduct covert military surveillance.

Richard Bomphrey, Department of Zoology, is leading this research, which is generating new insight into how insect wings have evolved over the last 350 million years. “Nature has solved the problem of how to design miniature flying machines,” says Bromphey. “By learning those lessons, our findings will make it possible to aerodynamically engineer a new breed of surveillance vehicles that, because they’re as small as insects and also fly like them, completely blend into their surroundings.”

Currently, the smallest of state-of-the-art fixed-wing unmanned surveillance vehicles are around a foot wide. The incorporation of flapping wings is the secret to making the new designs even smaller. To achieve flight, any object requires a combination of thrust and lift. In manmade aircraft, two separate devices are needed to generate these: engines provide thrust and wings provide lift. This limits the scope for miniaturizing flying machines.

But an insect’s flapping wings combine both thrust and lift. If human-made vehicles could emulate this more efficient approach, it would be possible to scale down flying machines to much smaller dimensions than is currently possible.

Bomphrey says that investigating the differences between insect wing designs is a key focus of his group’s work. Ecological differences have led to a variety of wing designs for various tasks: “Bees are load-lifters, a predator such as a dragonfly is fast and maneuverable, and creatures like locusts have to range over vast distances. Investigating the differences between insect wing designs is a key focus of our work”

Bomphrey also explains how he would apply this knowledge to small flying machines: “[This] means that new vehicles could be customized to suit particular uses ranging from exploring hostile terrain, collapsed buildings or chemical spills to providing enhanced TV coverage of sports and other events.